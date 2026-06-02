Morning Break: Saints 60th season logo unveiled, Kellen Moore among Hall of Fame nominees

Saints News from Nola.com
Is it finally Kellen Moore's time to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame? Will LSU great Alan Faneca add a place in the hall in Atlanta to his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio? SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Below is a rundown of the notable moves, trades and signings made by each team since the start of the 2026 NFL offseason. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions and new contracts/extensions. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.