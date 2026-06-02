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Morning Break: Saints 60th season logo unveiled, Kellen Moore among Hall of Fame nominees

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, June 2

Jun 02, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Saints’ Kellen Moore, LSU’s Alan Faneca highlight nominees on college hall of fame ballot

Is it finally Kellen Moore's time to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame? Will LSU great Alan Faneca add a place in the hall in Atlanta to his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio? SEE MORE>>

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2026 NFL roster updates: Offseason signings, trades, contract details by team

Below is a rundown of the notable moves, trades and signings made by each team since the start of the 2026 NFL offseason. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions and new contracts/extensions. SEE MORE>>

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Photos: Saints 60th season logo explained

Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

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New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

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Photos: Saints participate in 2026 OTA practice | June 1, 2026

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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