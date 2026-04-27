Morning Break: Meet Saints 2026 Draft class, undrafted free agents

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Undrafted free agents join New Orleans' eight selections from the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Here's the full list of players selected by New Orleans in each round of the NFL Draft. The Saints drafted Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, University of Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, University of Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright, North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance, Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr., LSU wide receiver Barion Brown and Iowa defensive back TJ Hall. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints believe they got what they sought from the 2026 NFL Draft, which concluded with rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday. Three receivers, a tight end, a defensive tackle, an offensive guard, two defensive backs and an edge rusher (acquired via trade) capped the weekend as New Orleans, perhaps especially, added offensive pop in the quest to improve the unit and provide support for quarterback Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>