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Morning Break: Meet Saints 2026 Draft class, undrafted free agents

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, April 27

Apr 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

How did Saints WR Jordyn Tyson reach the peak? By leaning on family through the valleys.

Dawn would not yet have broken in north Texas when John Tyson would hear the familiar sounds of a garage door jolting to life, the hum of a car engine, the garage door sliding back down the tracks and coming to a rest sometime around 5 a.m. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

Undrafted free agents join New Orleans' eight selections from the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Meet the Team: 2026 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

Here's the full list of players selected by New Orleans in each round of the NFL Draft. The Saints drafted Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, University of Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, University of Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright, North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance, Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr., LSU wide receiver Barion Brown and Iowa defensive back TJ Hall. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints add offensive weapons, speed in NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints believe they got what they sought from the 2026 NFL Draft, which concluded with rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday. Three receivers, a tight end, a defensive tackle, an offensive guard, two defensive backs and an edge rusher (acquired via trade) capped the weekend as New Orleans, perhaps especially, added offensive pop in the quest to improve the unit and provide support for quarterback Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints draft notes following rounds 4-7 of 2026 NFL Draft

New Orleans finished the 2026 NFL Draft with an eight-player class. With five picks on the third day of the draft, the 2026 draft is tied with 2018, 2024, and 2025. SEE MORE>>

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Meet the Saints 2026 undrafted free agents

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agent rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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RB CJ Donaldson | Ohio State The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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RB CJ Donaldson | Ohio State The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Gareth Patterson/AP Images
TE Cody Hardy | North Carolina State The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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TE Cody Hardy | North Carolina State The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ben McKeown/AP Images
OT Alan Herron | Maryland The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft
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OT Alan Herron | Maryland The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft

Butch Dill/AP Images
DE Michael Heldman | Central Michigan The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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DE Michael Heldman | Central Michigan The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jack Reeber/Central Michigan Athletics
CB DaShawn Jones | Alabama The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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CB DaShawn Jones | Alabama The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama Athletics/Alabama Athletics
CB Jeremiah McLendon | Southern Illinois The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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CB Jeremiah McLendon | Southern Illinois The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Southern Illinois Athletics
DT KeeShawn Silver | USC The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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DT KeeShawn Silver | USC The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

John McGillen/USC Athletics
K Mason Shipley | Texas The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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K Mason Shipley | Texas The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Swensen/AP Images
DT Jay'Viar Suggs | Wisconsin The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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DT Jay'Viar Suggs | Wisconsin The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wisconsin Athletics
T Alex Wollschlaeger | Kentucky The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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T Alex Wollschlaeger | Kentucky The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kentucky Athletics
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2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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