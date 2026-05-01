Morning Break: Martin Emerson Jr. finds fit with Saints

Saints News from Nola.com

New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore has always said he wants his wide receiver room to resemble a basketball team. The group now has enough bodies to fill out an NBA roster. SEE MORE>>

It did not take long for Martin Emerson to feel like he found the right place to call home. The free agent cornerback visited the New Orleans Saints, the team of his childhood, and met spent about 20 minutes "chopping it up" with the rest of the defensive backs. He felt welcomed like he was already part of the team. SEE MORE>>