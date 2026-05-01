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Morning Break: Martin Emerson Jr. finds fit with Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, May 1

May 01, 2026 at 08:55 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints' wide receiver room is crowded. But it is starting to fit Kellen Moore's vision.

New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore has always said he wants his wide receiver room to resemble a basketball team. The group now has enough bodies to fill out an NBA roster. SEE MORE>>

It didn't take long for Martin Emerson to feel like he'd found home in New Orleans

It did not take long for Martin Emerson to feel like he found the right place to call home. The free agent cornerback visited the New Orleans Saints, the team of his childhood, and met spent about 20 minutes "chopping it up" with the rest of the defensive backs. He felt welcomed like he was already part of the team. SEE MORE>>

Saints have given themselves a license to skill

The New Orleans Saints have transformed their roster in many ways over the past six weeks, but nowhere is that more apparent than in the skill positions. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., edge Anfernee Jennings hope to seize opportunity with New Orleans Saints

It sounds strange that cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. would walk the same path because for at least two months, he couldn't walk at all. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL draft grades: All 32 rookie classes ranked, favorite picks and Day 3 sleepers

After spending a few days marinating on the 257 picks made in the 2026 NFL Draft, I'm bursting at the seams with takes! SEE MORE>>

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints voluntary offseason workouts | All-Access Photos 4/29/26

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 35

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 29, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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