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Morning Break: Kaden Elliss embraces return to New Orleans, Saints continue offseason work

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, June 5

Jun 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Kaden Elliss comfortable with being self, excited to learn defense after rejoining New Orleans Saints

The natural conclusion was the addition of free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss to the New Orleans Saints, coupled with subtraction of free agent linebacker Demario Davis from the Saints, would equal Elliss filling the void left by Davis in totality. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option. SEE MORE>>

Alvin Kamara surprises Saints by showing up to OTAs: 'No beef or bad blood'

Alvin Kamara made a spur-of-the-moment decision to take a red-eye flight from Miami to New Orleans to join his teammates at OTAs on Wednesday. The veteran running back didn't alert any teammates or staff of his arrival, preferring to surprise the club. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints observations: Alvin Kamara makes a surprise appearance, and Tyler Shough airs it out

The second of three organized team activities is in the books for the New Orleans Saints, and this week's edition included a surprise guest in running back Alvin Kamara. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints host NOPD workout with Ted Rath

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
2 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
3 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
4 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
5 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
6 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
7 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
8 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
9 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
10 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
11 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
12 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
13 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
14 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
15 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
16 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
17 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
18 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
19 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.
20 / 20

The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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