Morning Break: Kaden Elliss embraces return to New Orleans, Saints continue offseason work

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Kaden Elliss comfortable with being self, excited to learn defense after rejoining New Orleans Saints
The natural conclusion was the addition of free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss to the New Orleans Saints, coupled with subtraction of free agent linebacker Demario Davis from the Saints, would equal Elliss filling the void left by Davis in totality. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option. SEE MORE>>
Alvin Kamara made a spur-of-the-moment decision to take a red-eye flight from Miami to New Orleans to join his teammates at OTAs on Wednesday. The veteran running back didn't alert any teammates or staff of his arrival, preferring to surprise the club. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The second of three organized team activities is in the books for the New Orleans Saints, and this week's edition included a surprise guest in running back Alvin Kamara. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints hosted 50 recruits from the New Orleans Police Department for a player-style workout led by Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 3, 2026.