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Morning Break: Saints find bright spots in preseason loss to Jaguars

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, August 17

Aug 17, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Morning-Break-8-17-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints stack noteworthy performances in preseason opener against Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints absolutely, positively will take it. There were scratchy spots (as expected) in Saturday's preseason opener against Jacksonville in the Caesars Superdome, in which a 20-6 halftime lead wove its way into a 24-20 loss. But there were unquestionably enough bright spots conjured by Saints for justifiable optimism. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Game Recap: Saints host Jaguars to open preseason

The New Orleans Saints kicked off the 2026 preseason on Saturday night as they hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesars Superdome. Here's a quick recap of all the action from the black and gold's only home game before the regular season. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Fans | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
2 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
3 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
4 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
5 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
6 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
7 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
8 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
9 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
10 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
11 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
12 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
13 / 13

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

MIchael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Entertainment | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
1 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
2 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
3 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
4 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
5 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
6 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
7 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
8 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
9 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.
10 / 10

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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