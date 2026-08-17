Morning Break: Saints find bright spots in preseason loss to Jaguars

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints absolutely, positively will take it. There were scratchy spots (as expected) in Saturday's preseason opener against Jacksonville in the Caesars Superdome, in which a 20-6 halftime lead wove its way into a 24-20 loss. But there were unquestionably enough bright spots conjured by Saints for justifiable optimism. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The New Orleans Saints kicked off the 2026 preseason on Saturday night as they hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesars Superdome. Here's a quick recap of all the action from the black and gold's only home game before the regular season. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained fans, Nola Arcement performed the national anthem, and the Jr. Cheer Krewe took the field at halftime during the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 15, 2026.