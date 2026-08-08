Drew Brees expressed love for New Orleans, teammates during induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Canton, Ohio – It was appropriate that a cooling Brees swept through Tom Benson Stadium early Saturday morning, prior to the greatest player in Saints franchise history being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
By mid-morning, it was just as fitting that the wind was replaced by a New Orleans-level blanket of humidity befitting the occasion.
On a day tailor-made for Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback began his Hall of Fame induction speech at 1:18 p.m. CST, concluded it 26 minutes later and made sure it was as advertised: Tears and laughs sprinkled inside an ode to a career that earned Brees the symbols of football immortality — a gold jacket to wear and a bronze bust displayed inside the Pro Hall of Fame museum in Canton, Ohio.
Brees signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2006, the year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city and region, and months after surgery to repair his throwing shoulder. Quickly, he became a son of the city.
"It doesn't take you long to realize what makes New Orleans so special," he said during his speech. "New Orleans has been through a lot, to the point where in some cases the feeling was, we may have lost everything. It may never come back the same.
"Storms teach us that our greatest treasures aren't the things that we own; they're the people we love and the way we show up for one another. It reminds us to hold our loved ones a little closer, love a little harder, laugh a little louder and to never take a single day for granted. Sometimes it takes losing what can be replaced to truly appreciate the things that can't.
"New Orleans, you accepted me. You embraced me. You believed in me, but more importantly, you trusted me with the soul of the city. And I would have died to protect that calling."
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
His NFL journey began with the San Diego Chargers, as a second-round pick in 2001. There, Brees said, he learned accountability.
"Thank you to coach Cam Cameron and Brian Schottenheimer, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Chargers," he said. "I'll never forget a film session in 2003. I was coming off a tough game and as we watched the tape together, they asked me the question: 'Hey, why didn't you throw to this receiver? He was wide open.' To which my response was, 'I couldn't see him.' The tape paused, there was a moment of silence, they glared at me and said, 'It's your job to see him.'
"You reach a point in your career when you stop making excuses. It's usually a moment where you flip a switch or make a very conscious decision, and it becomes part of your being. They were right, and never again would those words or thoughts come out of my mouth. I would need to find a way to play the game a little bit differently, even if it was in a way that had not been done before. It would shape me for what came next."
Next was New Orleans, where he was a perfect fit. Off the field he was one of the region's staunchest advocates. On it, he was a phenom: 68,010 yards and 491 passing touchdowns in 228 games over 15 seasons, with a 142-86 record as a starter and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.
"The greatest teams in sports are the ones who accept the responsibility of being true representations of their city, country, community," Brees said. "I speak for all of my Saints teammates when I say that's what we were inspired to do every day for you. If you love New Orleans, it'll love you back. There is no truer statement."
New Orleans Saints fans traveled to Canton, Ohio to show support for Drew Brees during 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
Brees thanked his wife, Brittany, and their children, Saints owners Tom and Gayle Benson, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and former position coaches and teammates ("You all make up the golden threads of this jacket") during the speech. He also thanked his presenter, Sean Payton, his head coach for all 15 seasons in New Orleans.
"The night before every game, talking through every play, every situation, every matchup in the greatest of detail," Brees recalled. "I would literally ask Sean, 'Coach, when do you think you'll call this play?' He would squint his eyes and purse his lips — you know that look — 'Second quarter, across midfield, probably 47-yard line, second-and-10, left hash, left middle maybe. They'll never expect it.' Precise, instinctive.
"Coach, you were brilliant. I saw myself as an extension of you on that field. I always had something to prove to you, and I always wanted to make you right. And I know you trusted me. That allowed us both to be great."
Greatness was the expectation, and greatness often was delivered. Saturday was the latest delivery date, in a ceremony overlooked by a statue of the late Tom Benson, still covered by a Brees game jersey that draped over it on Tuesday.
Brees loved New Orleans, New Orleans loved him back and the relationship helped vault him to the highest honor in football.