Drew Brees expressed love for New Orleans, teammates during induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

His NFL journey began with the San Diego Chargers, as a second-round pick in 2001. There, Brees said, he learned accountability.

"Thank you to coach Cam Cameron and Brian Schottenheimer, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Chargers," he said. "I'll never forget a film session in 2003. I was coming off a tough game and as we watched the tape together, they asked me the question: 'Hey, why didn't you throw to this receiver? He was wide open.' To which my response was, 'I couldn't see him.' The tape paused, there was a moment of silence, they glared at me and said, 'It's your job to see him.'

"You reach a point in your career when you stop making excuses. It's usually a moment where you flip a switch or make a very conscious decision, and it becomes part of your being. They were right, and never again would those words or thoughts come out of my mouth. I would need to find a way to play the game a little bit differently, even if it was in a way that had not been done before. It would shape me for what came next."

Next was New Orleans, where he was a perfect fit. Off the field he was one of the region's staunchest advocates. On it, he was a phenom: 68,010 yards and 491 passing touchdowns in 228 games over 15 seasons, with a 142-86 record as a starter and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.