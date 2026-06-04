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Morning Break: Alvin Kamara back at Saints OTAs as offseason work continues

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, June 4

Jun 04, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Alvin Kamara makes a surprise appearance at the Saints facility ahead of latest OTA session

The New Orleans Saints had a surprise visitor for Wednesday's OTA session: Alvin Kamara. The Saints running back reported to the team facility Wednesday, which was largely unexpected given Kamara typically skips the voluntary portion of the offseason. Kamara showed up as the team had been noncommittal about whether the 30-year-old would be on the roster by the start of next season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Running back Alvin Kamara makes appearance at New Orleans Saints OTA on Wednesday

Running back Alvin Kamara showed up Wednesday for the New Orleans Saints' fourth OTA, eschewing his usual routine of private workouts until he reports for training camp. The Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns said teammates' checking on him, combined with a spur-of-the-moment decision Tuesday night, led him to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday morning, where he joined teammates for meetings and a bit of on-field work. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

NFL players to buy stock in for 2026: Why Justin Herbert, Caleb Downs are set to surge

It's not uncommon for players to generate excitement about their potential during the NFL offseason -- specifically in these warmer months, when teams get together for OTAs and mandatory minicamps. SEE MORE>>

NFL news roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara present at organized team activities

RB Alvin Kamara is present at the Saints' voluntary organized team activities, head coach Kellen Moore told reporters. On May 18, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned that Kamara and other veterans had uncertain futures in New Orleans. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints participate in 2026 OTA practice | June 3, 2026

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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