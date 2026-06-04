Morning Break: Alvin Kamara back at Saints OTAs as offseason work continues

Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints had a surprise visitor for Wednesday's OTA session: Alvin Kamara. The Saints running back reported to the team facility Wednesday, which was largely unexpected given Kamara typically skips the voluntary portion of the offseason. Kamara showed up as the team had been noncommittal about whether the 30-year-old would be on the roster by the start of next season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Running back Alvin Kamara showed up Wednesday for the New Orleans Saints' fourth OTA, eschewing his usual routine of private workouts until he reports for training camp. The Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns said teammates' checking on him, combined with a spur-of-the-moment decision Tuesday night, led him to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday morning, where he joined teammates for meetings and a bit of on-field work. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
It's not uncommon for players to generate excitement about their potential during the NFL offseason -- specifically in these warmer months, when teams get together for OTAs and mandatory minicamps. SEE MORE>>
RB Alvin Kamara is present at the Saints' voluntary organized team activities, head coach Kellen Moore told reporters. On May 18, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned that Kamara and other veterans had uncertain futures in New Orleans. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.