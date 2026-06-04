Morning Break: Alvin Kamara back at Saints OTAs as offseason work continues

Saints News from Nola.com

The New Orleans Saints had a surprise visitor for Wednesday's OTA session: Alvin Kamara. The Saints running back reported to the team facility Wednesday, which was largely unexpected given Kamara typically skips the voluntary portion of the offseason. Kamara showed up as the team had been noncommittal about whether the 30-year-old would be on the roster by the start of next season. SEE MORE>>