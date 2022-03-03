New Orleans Saints keeping Jameis Winston in mind as possible starter in 2022 

Loomis also said that the receiver position also will require some attention, even with Michael Thomas﻿, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, on track to return after ankle surgery that kept him off the field last year.

"We're expecting to have Mike back," Loomis said. "His progress hopefully is going well, and the reports are that it's been going well. I know he is certainly motivated; Michael is always motivated, so that's not an issue. But Tre'Quan (Smith) is a free agent, and Deonte Harris is an RFA (restricted free agent), so we've got some work to do to complete that room."

In free agency, Loomis said New Orleans is unlikely to be a Day 1 or 2 shopper.

"Our philosophy is going to be, we're looking for value in free agency," he said. "We're going to be looking for a value player or two in that middle-market, low-market range."

As for the upcoming draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Paradise, Nev., Loomis said the Saints still are evaluating prospects and determining the strengths of the class.

"I think that there's, based on what we've seen so far, I think there's a really strong group of receivers and defensive backs," he said. "And there's a couple of other positions, but we're still gathering that information."

Gathering portions of the information in Indianapolis puts NFL teams back in familiar territory, after the Combine was canceled last year due to Covid-19 concerns.

"The last two years have been pretty unusual for the evaluation process for our league," Loomis said. "So it's good to be back into a circumstance that feels a lot more normal than it has been the last two years. It's a real good information-gathering circumstance for us.

"Our college scouts were able to get on campuses this year, they were able to do much more of a normal process than they were the year before. So I feel good about where we're at. This has been a valuable event for not just the Saints, but for our entire league."

THE WELCOME MATT: Matt Rhea joined the franchise as the new director of sports science and head of the strength and conditioning program. "I think we're just advancing in terms of the technology and the techniques and the things that he's going to apply and hopefully help us with," Loomis said. "Not just the injury factor, although that's important, but in terms of just the performance of our athletes." Rhea was football director of sports science at Alabama in 2020-21.