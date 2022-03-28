Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 28, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:
Luke Easterling believes the Saints will draft Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Updated 3/23/22
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:
"With Terron Armstread signing in Miami, the Saints find their future left tackle in Cross. It wouldn't surprise me if they moved up a few spots to ensure they secure his services, as Cross' talent would project an earlier selection."
Updated 3/25/22
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Terron Armstead signed with the Dolphins and while QB Jameis Winston re-upped in New Orleans, protecting him now becomes job No. 1, especially coming off an ACL injury that ended his '21 campaign prematurely. We're higher on Raimann than some people but we love his upside..."
Updated 3/28/22
More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts
Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Austin Gayle's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Desmond Ridder, quarterback, Cincinnati
"...Ridder is a legit athlete at 6-foot-3, 211 pounds with more than 1,500 career collegiate dropbacks under his belt. Compared to the other top quarterbacks in the 2022 class, he is best positioned to start right away..."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/28/22)
ESPN Media Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh
"...Pickett is the most NFL-ready of the bunch, leveling up last season with 42 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. He is super accurate. He understands how to run an offense and lead a team. He could be the Saints' future. This is a strange quarterback class, and the range on when Pickett and Malik Willis come off the board varies from everyone I talk to in the league..."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/22/22)
*A subscription to ESPN+ may be required to view the full mock draft
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa
"The loss of Terron Armstead has yet to be shored up through free agency, and as such, grabbing a left tackle is a no-brainer. Jameis Winston needs a blindside protector, and Trevor Penning is just that... Alvin Kamara will be a happy man with Penning paving the way."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/26/22)