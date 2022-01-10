New Orleans Saints will pick 18th in 2022 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints will pick 18th in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record, coming in second place in the NFC South. The Saints were edged out of the seventh and final NFC playoff spot when the San Francisco 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to take the final spot Sunday, Jan. 9.