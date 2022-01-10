New Orleans Saints will pick 18th in 2022 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints will pick 18th in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record, coming in second place in the NFC South. The Saints were edged out of the seventh and final NFC playoff spot when the San Francisco 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to take the final spot Sunday, Jan. 9.
The Saints won four of their final five games this season, the team's fifth consecutive winning season.
The 2022 draft is April 28-30 in the Las Vegas area with the first round on April 28. The full draft order will be released this spring.