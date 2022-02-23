New Orleans Saints announce 2022 coordinators, coaching staff promotions and addition of offensive line coach Doug Marrone and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns

Nielsen and Richard were valued and trusted members of Allen's defensive staff in 2021, when he served as coordinator. College teammates at the University of Southern California from 1998-2001, Nielsen and Richard served on the same coaching staff together for the first time this past season in New Orleans with Nielsen completing his first season as assistant head coach/defensive line and fifth with the Saints overall tutoring the front and Richard joining the Saints as secondary coach.

Both Nielsen's front and Richard's back end made important contributions to a banner campaign on a Saints defense that ranked first in the NFL in opponent red zone touchdown percentage (43.5), second in opponent first downs (304) and opponent rushing first downs (84), fourth in scoring defense (19.7 points per game), opponent net yards per play (5.08) and run defense (93.5 yards per game), seventh in total defense (318.2 net yards per game) and eighth in sacks (46).

Nielsen and Richard worked with their position groups to help produce standout campaigns from longtime veterans as well as overseeing development from the team's promising young defenders.

Nielsen helped defensive end Cameron Jordan earn Pro Bowl honors, as he finished the season tied for seventh in the NFL with 12.5 sacks. In the five seasons that Nielsen has served as Jordan's position coach, his 60.5 sacks are tied for third in the league over that period, with four double-digit campaigns and being selected to the Pro Bowl each season. Along with defensive end Marcus Davenport, who posted a career-high nine quarterback takedowns, the Saints were just one of seven teams to have a pair of teammates record at least nine sacks.

Nielsen, who enters his 20th season of coaching in 2022, joined the NFL ranks in 2017 in New Orleans after serving as defensive line/recruiting coordinator/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16. During his tenure in New Orleans, the Saints have ranked in the top 10 in sacks four of five seasons and have finished in the top five in run defense the last four campaigns.

In 2021, his first season in charge of the Saints secondary, Richard helped develop third round draft pick Paulson Adebo, who was the only Saints defender to open all 17 contests, tying for the team lead with three interceptions, second among all NFL rookies. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore continued his improvement under Richard with a career-high 19 passes defensed, ranked third in the NFL and was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. New Orleans was tied for sixth in the NFL with 18 interceptions, with 16 of them coming from the secondary, with Adebo, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lattimore and defensive back P.J. Williams tying for the team lead with three apiece.