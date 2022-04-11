Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 11, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:
"Kenny Pickett is a possibility, but something tells me the Saints are more interested in trying to win with Jameis Winston this year and building around him, rather than trying to replace him with a rookie..."
Updated 4/8/22
WDSU Sports Anchor Fletcher Mackel's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Fletcher Mackel has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints value 'Relative Athletic Score' as much as any team in the NFL, so Davis fits the mold of what New Orleans wants...He's an immediate starter next to David Onyemata on the interior of the defensive line."
Updated 4/10/22
FOX 8 Sports Reporter Sean Fazende's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Sean Fazende has the Saints drafting:
"...The Northern Iowa product comes from a small school, but could have big potential. He really shined at the Senior Bowl. Given where the Saints select, Penning may be the top tackle option available."
Updated 4/7/22
More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts
Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Anthony Treash's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Chris Olave, receiver, Ohio State
"With their newly acquired first-round pick, New Orleans should go after Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who has the wheels to be a deep threat at the next level and is one of the more refined route-runners in the class..."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/11/22)
ESPN Media Draft Analyst Jordan Reid's 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State
"Cross is the most polished pass-protector of this class of offensive tackles...Because of his inexperience as a run-blocker, he projects better to a team that wants to throw the ball heavily."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/11/22)
Pro Football Network Ian Cummings' 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Drake London, receiver, USC
"...Drake London should be near the top of (the Saints) list. He has smooth, dynamic athleticism for his 6-4, 219-pound frame, and he's a phenomenal contested-catch threat as well."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/9/22)