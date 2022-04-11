Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 11, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/16
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Garrett-WIlson-030722
Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
RECEIVER

Related Links

"Kenny Pickett is a possibility, but something tells me the Saints are more interested in trying to win with Jameis Winston this year and building around him, rather than trying to replace him with a rookie..."

View Luke Easterling's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 4/8/22

WDSU Sports Anchor Fletcher Mackel's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Fletcher Mackel has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/16
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Jordan-Davis-041122
Jordan Davis - Georgia
DEFENSIVE TACKLE

"The Saints value 'Relative Athletic Score' as much as any team in the NFL, so Davis fits the mold of what New Orleans wants...He's an immediate starter next to David Onyemata on the interior of the defensive line."

View Fletcher Mackel's full NFL 2022 Mock Draft

Updated 4/10/22

FOX 8 Sports Reporter Sean Fazende's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Sean Fazende has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/16
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Trevor-Penning-040422
Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
TACKLE

"...The Northern Iowa product comes from a small school, but could have big potential. He really shined at the Senior Bowl. Given where the Saints select, Penning may be the top tackle option available."

View Sean Fazende's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 4/7/22

More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts

Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Anthony Treash's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Chris Olave, receiver, Ohio State

"With their newly acquired first-round pick, New Orleans should go after Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who has the wheels to be a deep threat at the next level and is one of the more refined route-runners in the class..."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/11/22)

ESPN Media Draft Analyst Jordan Reid's 2022 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State

"Cross is the most polished pass-protector of this class of offensive tackles...Because of his inexperience as a run-blocker, he projects better to a team that wants to throw the ball heavily."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/11/22)

Pro Football Network Ian Cummings' 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Drake London, receiver, USC

"...Drake London should be near the top of (the Saints) list. He has smooth, dynamic athleticism for his 6-4, 219-pound frame, and he's a phenomenal contested-catch threat as well."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/9/22)

