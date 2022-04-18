Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 18, 2022

Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Sam Monson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

"One of the biggest questions in the draft is whether the Saints traded with the Eagles to position themselves for a second trade into the top 10, or if they just wanted an extra first-round selection in this draft because they have more than one acute need that needs to be filled quickly...Cross allowed 16 pressures on over 700 pass-blocking snaps this past season."