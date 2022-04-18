Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 18, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:
Yahoo Sports Media Draft Analyst Luke Easterling has the Saints selecting Garrett Wilson with the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Updated 4/11/22
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Rhett Lewis' 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Rhett Lewis has the Saints drafting:
"I love the idea of the Saints upgrading at wideout to give Michael Thomas (assuming he's healthy) and Jameis Winston some help...Williams offers extreme athleticism and big-play production, but the torn ACL from January's national title game might put some question into the immediacy of his contributions to New Orleans' offense."
Updated 4/11/22
CBS Sports Draft Media Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Penning plays with an edge and the sole intent is to prove any remaining doubters wrong. He had a strong season and a dominant-at-times Senior Bowl week, and he could end up going in the top half of the first round when all is said and done..."
Updated 4/18/22
More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts
Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Sam Monson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State
"One of the biggest questions in the draft is whether the Saints traded with the Eagles to position themselves for a second trade into the top 10, or if they just wanted an extra first-round selection in this draft because they have more than one acute need that needs to be filled quickly...Cross allowed 16 pressures on over 700 pass-blocking snaps this past season."
ESPN Media Draft Analyst Mel Kiper's 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa
"...Here's a tackle who could replace Terron Armstead on the left side. Penning is a nasty, physical blocker who is ready to play immediately.."
Pro Football Network Dalton Miller's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State
"...Charles Cross is arguably a top-10 talent in this draft class. He's the most aesthetically pleasing pass protector in the class, and he's been downright disrespected as a run blocker throughout the process..
