 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

Saints hold five picks in Rounds 4-7 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25

Apr 25, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
CP-Draft-2026-Need-to-Know-1920x1080-DAY-THREE

2026 SAINTS NFL DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have five selections in Rounds 4-7 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. The Saints hold the 132nd and 136th picks in Round 4, the 150th and 172nd picks in Round 5 and the 190th pick in Round 6. Fans can tune in for draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the day on New Orleans Saints Draft Central, our official mobile app, and the team's social channels.

NFL DRAFT 2026: Round 4-7

  • Date: Saturday, April 25
  • Time: 11 a.m. CT
  • Location: Pittsburgh, PA
  • Watch: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
  • Saints Round 4 Draft Selections: Pick 32 (132 overall), Pick 36 (136 overall)
  • Saints Round 5 Draft Selections: Pick 10 (150 overall), Pick 32 (172 overall)
  • Saints Round 6 Draft Selections: Pick 9 (190 overall)

DAY 2 RECAP: SAINTS SELECT DT CHRISTEN MILLER, TE OSCAR DELP

With the 42nd overall pick in the second round, New Orleans selected Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, and with their third round pick (73rd overall), they selected Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp. Miller, a 6-foot-3 3/4, 321-pound redshirt junior from Ellenwood, Ga., emerged as a steady interior presence for the Bulldogs, starting all 14 games in 2025 after working into a larger role the previous two seasons. Delp, a 6-foot-4 7/8, 245-pound senior from Cumming, Ga., was a consistent contributor in Georgia's offense across four seasons, appearing in 55 games with 34 starts.

Learn more about the Saints second and third round selections with our 2026 Draft Tracker

2026 SAINTS DRAFT CRAWFISH COOKOFF PRESENTED BY COX

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Cox to host the 2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off on Saturday, April 25, from 11:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). The competition will feature a lineup of local restaurants, caterers, and cooking teams vying for the title of Best Crawfish. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to sample crawfish from multiple vendors and vote for their favorite. Guests will also be able to enjoy live coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft throughout the event, as the Saints currently hold four selections on Saturday.

**FULL DETAILS + TICKET INFORMATION >>**

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints draft notes following rounds two & three of 2026 NFL Draft

New Orleans select pair of Georgia Bulldogs, Christen Miller (No. 42) and Oscar Delp (No. 73), in 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Oscar Delp: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 third round draft pick

Get to know Oscar Delp, the Georgia tight end drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' third-round draft pick.

news

Saints draft Oscar Delp with No. 73 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Georgia tight end Oscar Delp with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Christen Miller: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 second round draft pick

Get to know Christen Miller, the Georgia defensive tackle drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' second-round draft pick.

news

Saints draft Christen Miller with No. 42 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know

Saints hold the 42nd pick in Round 2 and the 73rd pick in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24

news

New Orleans Saints draft notes following first round of 2026 NFL Draft

New Orleans drafted Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson No. 8 overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Jordyn Tyson: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 first round draft pick

Get to know Jordyn Tyson, the Arizona State wide receiver drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' first-round draft pick.

news

Saints draft Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Luke McCown's film study on NFL Draft prospects | The Draft Room Recap

New Orleans Saints legend breaks down No. 8 pick options ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know

New Orleans will select eighth in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising