New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

2026 SAINTS NFL DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have five selections in Rounds 4-7 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. The Saints hold the 132nd and 136th picks in Round 4, the 150th and 172nd picks in Round 5 and the 190th pick in Round 6. Fans can tune in for draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the day on New Orleans Saints Draft Central, our official mobile app, and the team's social channels.
NFL DRAFT 2026: Round 4-7
- Date: Saturday, April 25
- Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Watch: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
- Saints Round 4 Draft Selections: Pick 32 (132 overall), Pick 36 (136 overall)
- Saints Round 5 Draft Selections: Pick 10 (150 overall), Pick 32 (172 overall)
- Saints Round 6 Draft Selections: Pick 9 (190 overall)
DAY 2 RECAP: SAINTS SELECT DT CHRISTEN MILLER, TE OSCAR DELP
With the 42nd overall pick in the second round, New Orleans selected Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, and with their third round pick (73rd overall), they selected Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp. Miller, a 6-foot-3 3/4, 321-pound redshirt junior from Ellenwood, Ga., emerged as a steady interior presence for the Bulldogs, starting all 14 games in 2025 after working into a larger role the previous two seasons. Delp, a 6-foot-4 7/8, 245-pound senior from Cumming, Ga., was a consistent contributor in Georgia's offense across four seasons, appearing in 55 games with 34 starts.
2026 SAINTS DRAFT CRAWFISH COOKOFF PRESENTED BY COX
The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Cox to host the 2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off on Saturday, April 25, from 11:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). The competition will feature a lineup of local restaurants, caterers, and cooking teams vying for the title of Best Crawfish. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to sample crawfish from multiple vendors and vote for their favorite. Guests will also be able to enjoy live coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft throughout the event, as the Saints currently hold four selections on Saturday.