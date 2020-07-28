Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 12:24 PM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, July 28

Mickey Loomis will address the media at 5 p.m. 

1. Tune in at 5 p.m. for live coverage of New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis addressing the media. Tune in here or on Facebook for LIVE coverage of the press conference.

2. On Monday, Loomis announced that the club has signed its 2020 draft class to four-year contracts; center/guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, tight end Adam Trautman and quarterback Tommy Stevens. Check out the full story HERE.

3. Brittany and Drew Brees and their foundation, the Brees Dream Foundation, donated another $5 million to Ochsner Health to support the creation of community health centers in Louisiana. Check out the full Story HERE.

4. Check out the latest NFL Network's list of Top 100 players and see where your Saints players rank.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5

Saints host the Vikings at 12:05 in Wild Card matchup
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 3

Saints players practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Vikings
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 2

Saints are practicing today in preparation for Sunday's game vs. the Vikings
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 29
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 29

Saints play at the Carolina Panthers at noon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 27
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 27

Saints players practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 26
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 26

The Saints are practicing today in preparation for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 25
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 25

The Saints are practicing today in preparation for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 20
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 20

Saints players practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 19
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 19

Saints players practice today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 18
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 18

Saints practice today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday Dec. 17
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday Dec. 17

Saints had record-setting game vs. Colts on Monday night

Advertising