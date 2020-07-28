Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, July 28

1. Tune in at 5 p.m. for live coverage of New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis addressing the media. Tune in here or on Facebook for LIVE coverage of the press conference.

2. On Monday, Loomis announced that the club has signed its 2020 draft class to four-year contracts; center/guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, tight end Adam Trautman and quarterback Tommy Stevens. Check out the full story HERE.

3. Brittany and Drew Brees and their foundation, the Brees Dream Foundation, donated another $5 million to Ochsner Health to support the creation of community health centers in Louisiana. Check out the full Story HERE.

4. Check out the latest NFL Network's list of Top 100 players and see where your Saints players rank.