Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 09:23 PM

New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Ramczyk comes in at No. 82, Lattimore is No. 76

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ and right tackle ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿, both first-round draft picks from the team's loaded 2017 draft class, were revealed Sunday night as members of the NFL Network's list of the top 100 players in the league.

Lattimore, in his fourth season out of Ohio State, was the 76th-ranked player and Ramczyk, in his fourth season out of Wisconsin, came in at No. 82. It is the second time Lattimore has been on the list and the first appearance for Ramczyk.

NFL Network revealed the first 30 players on its list Sunday night, the remaining players will be revealed during specials Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Photos: Best of Marshon Lattimore from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the 2019 season.

Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising