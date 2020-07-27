New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿ Marshon Lattimore ﻿ and right tackle ﻿ Ryan Ramczyk ﻿, both first-round draft picks from the team's loaded 2017 draft class, were revealed Sunday night as members of the NFL Network's list of the top 100 players in the league.

Lattimore, in his fourth season out of Ohio State, was the 76th-ranked player and Ramczyk, in his fourth season out of Wisconsin, came in at No. 82. It is the second time Lattimore has been on the list and the first appearance for Ramczyk.