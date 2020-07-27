New Orleans Saints sign 2020 draft class

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed their 2020 draft class to four-year contracts; center/guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, tight end Adam Trautman and quarterback Tommy Stevens.

Ruiz was the Saint's first round draft choice (24th overall) out of Michigan and the club's first pick overall. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound Camden, N.J., native started 31-of-36 games during his three seasons (26 starts at center, five at right guard). A two-time All-Big Ten honoree (coaches second-team in 2019; coaches third-team in 2018), Ruiz declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season.

Baun was the first of New Orleans' two third-round picks (74th overall) out of Wisconsin. The 6-3, 225-pound Brown Deer, Wis., native appeared in 39 games with 27 starts in three seasons and was the Badgers' first consensus first-team All-America linebacker in school history in 2019. In his final season, Baun started all 14 games at outside linebacker while compiling 76 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception returned for a touchdown and a career-high 12.5 sacks for a defensive unit that set a single-season school record with 51 sacks. He finished his career with 154 tackles, 15.0 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Baun graduated in December 2019 with a degree in retailing and consumer behavior.

Trautman, 6-5, 253, was the second of New Orleans' two third-round picks (105th overall) and a four-year contributor at Dayton, where he appeared in 44 games (40 starts). In 2019, the Williamsburg, Mich.. native led the Flyers in receiving with 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns while earning AP First-Team All-American honors, one of six All-American selections he received that season. For his career, Trautman set school records for receptions (178) and receiving yards (2,295) while hauling in 31 touchdowns.