Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6

Willie Roaf: 8 years ago today, this happened. A day I'll never forget. The best part of it was having my dad there as my presenter. He was one of the first athletes in the "Underground Railroad" for athletes. When black athletes were not allowed to play in the south....Michigan State gave him that opportunity. He took a train to leave his family in Arkansas. He was taken in by my mother's family. Met on a blind date and the rest is history. My father got injured playing football. He never finished what he started in sports, so he felt like I did it for him. Love you pops!! Miss you daily.