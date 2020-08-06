Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 11:57 AM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6

Terry Fontenot becomes vice president/assistant general manager for the Saints

1. Listen in to Saints head coach Sean Payton training camp press conference audio - Wednesday, August 5. Payton addressed the media about Jameis Winston's progress, newly promoted Terry Fontenot's work ethic and more during his training camp press conference Wednesday.

2. Terry Fontenot becomes vice president/assistant general manager-pro personnel for New Orleans Saints. Click Here for full story.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to check out Saints on Social 2020: July 30 - August 5. Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week, a feature presented by Microsoft.

4. Read more about how Sean Payton is hoping to limit team's outside contact with move to a downtown hotel. Click Here for full story.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

Saints on Social 2020: July 30 - August 5

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Emmanuel Sanders: A 2x world champion is what I'm tryna be at the end of this season
1 / 10

Emmanuel Sanders: A 2x world champion is what I'm tryna be at the end of this season

Drew Brees: This is definitely in the top 5 for gifts I've ever received from fans
2 / 10

Drew Brees: This is definitely in the top 5 for gifts I've ever received from fans

Latavius Murray: The Motivation
3 / 10

Latavius Murray: The Motivation

Wil Lutz: A lot has changed since year one....thankfully
4 / 10

Wil Lutz: A lot has changed since year one....thankfully

D.J. Swearinger: The Work Came Eeeeearly On Thuuursday, So Friiiiday We Gettin Money!!
5 / 10

D.J. Swearinger: The Work Came Eeeeearly On Thuuursday, So Friiiiday We Gettin Money!!

Alex Anzalone: Training Camp 2019...foreshadowing???
6 / 10

Alex Anzalone: Training Camp 2019...foreshadowing???

Dwayne Washington: Good Fathers make Good Sons
7 / 10

Dwayne Washington: Good Fathers make Good Sons

Deonte Harris: Feel Good Friday
8 / 10

Deonte Harris: Feel Good Friday

Willie Roaf: 8 years ago today, this happened. A day I'll never forget. The best part of it was having my dad there as my presenter. He was one of the first athletes in the "Underground Railroad" for athletes. When black athletes were not allowed to play in the south....Michigan State gave him that opportunity. He took a train to leave his family in Arkansas. He was taken in by my mother's family. Met on a blind date and the rest is history. My father got injured playing football. He never finished what he started in sports, so he felt like I did it for him. Love you pops!! Miss you daily.
9 / 10

Willie Roaf: 8 years ago today, this happened. A day I'll never forget. The best part of it was having my dad there as my presenter. He was one of the first athletes in the "Underground Railroad" for athletes. When black athletes were not allowed to play in the south....Michigan State gave him that opportunity. He took a train to leave his family in Arkansas. He was taken in by my mother's family. Met on a blind date and the rest is history. My father got injured playing football. He never finished what he started in sports, so he felt like I did it for him. Love you pops!! Miss you daily.

Gumbo: We teamed up with our friends at @ochsnerhealth and want to remind everyone to wear your masks! #maskupnola #saints #pelicans #pierrethepelican #gumbo
10 / 10

Gumbo: We teamed up with our friends at @ochsnerhealth and want to remind everyone to wear your masks! #maskupnola #saints #pelicans #pierrethepelican #gumbo

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5

Saints Coach Sean Payton will address the media today at noon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4

Demario Davis and Thomas Morstead will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 3

Listen to Michael Thomas talk to local media on a conference call.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31

Listen to Cameron Jordan and Terron Armstead talk about their unique offseason. 
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30

Find out where your Saints players rank on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 Players
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 29
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 29

Find out where your Saints players rank on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 Players
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, July 28
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, July 28

Mickey Loomis will address the media at 5 p.m. 
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5

Saints host the Vikings at 12:05 in Wild Card matchup
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 3

Saints players practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Vikings
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 2

Saints are practicing today in preparation for Sunday's game vs. the Vikings
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 29
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 29

Saints play at the Carolina Panthers at noon

Advertising