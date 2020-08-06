Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6

1. Listen in to Saints head coach Sean Payton training camp press conference audio - Wednesday, August 5. Payton addressed the media about Jameis Winston's progress, newly promoted Terry Fontenot's work ethic and more during his training camp press conference Wednesday.
2. Terry Fontenot becomes vice president/assistant general manager-pro personnel for New Orleans Saints. Click Here for full story.
3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to check out Saints on Social 2020: July 30 - August 5.
4. Read more about how Sean Payton is hoping to limit team's outside contact with move to a downtown hotel.
5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.
