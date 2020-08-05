Sean Payton hoping to limit team's outside contact with move to Loews

Payton said he and Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis came up with the idea of reserving space at the hotel. At present, New Orleans has not reported any positive test results.

"It was me and Mickey talking about how can we take the protocol given to us by the league, and then further improve on it," he said. "Mickey and I have been talking about it and really looking at ways to be a little bit better than just the norm. Because I think if you just go along with the standard 'here it is,' then you're going to have what you've had the last few weeks. And then there's a randomness to, just because you're clean as a team heading into your second week, 11 guys can be (positive) the next week or the next week. There's too much at stake, especially for the players.

"Each day, there are multipliers there. Do the math. So we're certainly trying to be smart and limit our outside contact. But when you're not operating in a clean bubble, then you're going to have positive tests. I don't care – all the tracing and all the social distancing and all the beepers you wear, or everything that we have in place in the building, you're playing tackle football, you're lockering next to each other.

"So you just have to understand, there's going to be a certain amount of positive tests. I think we're fooling ourselves if we think that's not the case. This plan, there's a ton of things that are still at large relative to what to expect. And so, how do we improve on that? How do we make the numbers kind of work in our favor."

Payton said players have been receptive to the idea of being in the hotel.

"I think we'll have a good majority of that group of 170," he said. "And I'm sure there'll be a handful of people that won't be, and that's fine. But we've already improved our chances. If we can take that 170 (possibilities) down to 25, then we've certainly helped ourselves."

As for this week's work, it has consisted of weights, conditioning and walkthroughs so far.

"We're in the early parts of it. We're basically lifting and running, we're in meetings, and then in the afternoon we're having a walkthrough, the installations," Payton said. "Guys are moving around well, they're doing a lot of running.

"It's a little different than just putting them flat-out through that conditioning test and then kind of coming back with an idea. We're trying to build up, be smart and yet, I think overall the logistics of work, we're handling that well. We'll continue to do that here for the better part of this week into next week and then transition into more of a conventional practice."