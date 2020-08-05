Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 03:09 PM

Terry Fontenot becomes Assistant General Manager for Pro Personnel for New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton: "I think you're going to see it won't be long before he's a general manager"

John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Veteran front office executive Terry Fontenot is entering his 18th year as a member of the New Orleans Saints organization, but Coach Sean Payton foresees that stint ending at some point in the near future.

Fontenot, the team's director of pro scouting the previous seven seasons, was promoted to Assistant General Manager of Pro Personnel.

"Terry's been with us for as long as I can remember," said Payton, who's entering his 15th year with the team. "He's in charge of pro player personnel, he's done a great job. He's someone I see daily.

"He and (Assistant General Manager of College Personnel) Jeff (Ireland) both are constantly guys that are looking at ways to help our team. They're guys that (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis) and I trust very much.

"And I think you're going to see it won't be long before he's a general manager. He'll spend a ton of time digging on tape, and I think it's part of the reason we've been able to bring in guys that have played well from other teams. There's a vision, we kind of go through the pros and cons to signing a player, like a (linebacker) Demario (Davis) or any free agent that we bring in. We're fortunate to have him."

Fontenot also spent seven seasons as a pro scout with the team, had time as a pro scouting assistant and served as an assistant in player personnel.

