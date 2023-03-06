New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Derek Carr on four-year contract

"We are excited to welcome Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints," said Loomis. "Derek's experience, leadership and skillset will be an asset to our offense."

"I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career," said Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen. "In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career. From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek's development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League. Derek is an outstanding addition to the New Orleans Saints and I can't wait to get working with him and the rest of our team this offseason."

Originally selected in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders out of Fresno State, Carr, 6-3, 210, spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders. The Bakersfield, Calif. native has started all 142 career regular season games he's played in, completing 3,201-of-4,958 passes (64.6 percent) for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdown passes, 99 interceptions and a 91.8 passer rating, while adding 845 rushing yards and six touchdowns.