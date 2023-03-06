Five things to know about New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿:

- Carr was a second-round draft pick (No. 36 overall) by the Oakland Raiders in 2014, the fourth quarterback selected that year. The Raiders' head coach in 2014 was Dennis Allen, currently the Saints' head coach. The union lasted four regular-season games; Allen was relieved of his duties after the Raiders started that season 0-4.
- Carr was the first rookie quarterback to start the season opener in Raiders franchise history.
- By wide margins, he is the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), attempts (4,958), completions (3,201) and completion percentage (64.6). He also has the highest passer rating (91.8) in franchise history, by a hair over Rich Gannon (91.2). He has 99 career interceptions.
- Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler, having been selected after the 2015-17 and 2022 seasons.
- He never has thrown more than 14 interceptions in a season, and had a four-year stretch (2018-21) where he completed at least 67.3 percent of his passes each season.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Mar 06, 2023 at 02:11 PM
news
Social media reactions: New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Derek Carr
New Orleans teammates, NFL players and national media react to veteran quarterback joining the Saints
news
New Orleans Saints secure their top quarterback option, Derek Carr
Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler, all-time leading passer for Raiders
news
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Derek Carr on four-year contract
Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4
news
Marcus Robertson left holding pattern to become New Orleans Saints secondary coach
'I believe that guys can appreciate the fact that I've actually played the game, played at a high level'
news
Todd Grantham back to being hands on as New Orleans Saints defensive line coach
'This is where I want to be, this is what I want to do'
news
Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood to one-year extension
Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018.
news
Clancy Barone knew where he wanted to be when New Orleans Saints needed a tight ends coach
'I told my agent, I want to focus on the Saints more than these other ones'
news
New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official
Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks
news
Pro Bowl recognition came on time for New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis
'It's my first year to be here, and I think there's no better year to be here understanding the dynamic'