Social media reactions: New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Derek Carr

New Orleans teammates, NFL players and national media react to veteran quarterback joining the Saints

Mar 06, 2023 at 03:54 PM
Gallery-Free-Agency-2023-Derek-Carr-08
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Derek Carr on Monday, March 6, 2023. Check out Derek in action with the Las Vegas Raiders during his NFL career.

The New Orleans Saints announced they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Derek Carr on Monday, March 6. Here are the reactions from teammates, local and national media, as well as NFL players and legends to the roster addition.

Advertising