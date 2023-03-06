Social media reactions: New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints announced they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Derek Carr on Monday, March 6. Here are the reactions from teammates, local and national media, as well as NFL players and legends to the roster addition.
Who dat ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/DIY8gBGuGu— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 6, 2023
I get wifi and looks like we got DC4… told ya black and gold looks better @derekcarrqb— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 6, 2023
Related Links
- New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Derek Carr on four-year contract
- Five things to know about New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr
- New Orleans Saints officials, quarterback Derek Carr continued mutual interest at NFL Scouting Combine
- Derek Carr joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos
- Derek Carr highlights vs. New Orleans Saints
Big Moves! Let’s get it ⚜️ https://t.co/jIcQKIOsDR— Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) March 6, 2023
Let’s geaux!!! https://t.co/ynKWGHovK5— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 6, 2023
The #Saints remained the favorite for Derek Carr the entire process. It wasn't a trade, instead it'll be a free agent signing. New Orleans will lock in their starter.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023
Dennis Allen was Oakland’s head coach when the Raiders drafted Derek Carr in 2014, and the two now would reunite in New Orleans as the Saints’ HC-QB tandem.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023
Remember-— Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) March 6, 2023
Derek Carr CHOSE the #Saints over the Jets and Panthers. He wouldn’t do that if he didn’t think he had the opportunity to win a Super Bowl in New Orleans.
It’s a great day to be a fan of the #Saints pic.twitter.com/mOQYHZvOTT
The @Saints are getting themselves a 4x Pro Bowl QB.— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2023
Expectations for New Orleans with @derekcarrqb under center? pic.twitter.com/IBMol9WpYK
Derek Carr— Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) March 6, 2023
Let’s RIDE#whodat
⚜️— Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) March 6, 2023
Happy Derek Carr found a home with the @Saints No one ever wants to be treated like an option in a relationship and that’s exactly what the Jets did to him. The Saints treated Derek like he was the only one for them and now they are in the Carr riding off into the sunset.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 6, 2023
The #Saints were always the preferred destination for Derek Carr, who now is set to reunite with Dennis Allen in New Orleans.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023
I love Derek Carr to the Saints.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 6, 2023
In a division where the QB’s are currently Kyle Trask, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral, having Carr gives you an instant advantage.#WhoDat pic.twitter.com/uMHHcYDzUh
With Derek Carr, Saints instantly become the clear NFC South front runner.— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) March 6, 2023
Carr obviously had multiple suitors as a rare proven QB available in free agency. But Saints always felt like the team to beat as far as fit and being most eager to land him. Feels like a win-win. https://t.co/SgBzpVcLIt