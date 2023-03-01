New Orleans Saints officials, quarterback Derek Carr continued mutual interest at NFL Scouting Combine

Nothing concrete has solidified between the New Orleans Saints and free agent quarterback Derek Carr, but the mutual interest remains, as the two sides met again on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, where Saints team officials and coaches have gathered to further their evaluation of the incoming rookie class at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Carr visited the Saints in New Orleans earlier in February, before he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We had a good visit," Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said. "He's going through his process and we're going through our process, and we'll see what happens."

Coach Dennis Allen, who drafted Carr as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014, said he has a great relationship with Carr.

"I think he's highly competitive, I think he's highly intelligent, I think he's got great work ethic, I think he's an outstanding leader," Allen said. "Those are all the qualities that I like about him, and those are qualities that we like in the quarterback position. We like the player."

However, Loomis said, New Orleans still must do its due diligence regarding the position. Having gained a first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in exchange for trading Coach Sean Payton to Denver – Payton sat out last season after stepping down as Saints coach in 2021, with two years remaining on his contract – doesn't lock in the Saints for drafting a quarterback in the first round. But New Orleans is considering its options for the position.

"It's the most important position on the field and we certainly want to do our homework there and make sure we're making the right decision," Allen said.

Since Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, the Saints have had five quarterbacks start in the past 34 games.

"I think unless you're at the top of the draft, you're just looking at everyone," Loomis said. "(But) when you're late in the draft, or even later rounds, there's nothing that prevents you from signing a free agent quarterback and drafting one.

"We're in the business of collecting good players and collecting quarterbacks. For years, I think it was (former Green Bay general manager) Ron Wolf that wanted to draft a quarterback every year and put them in the stable. They either become good players for you or they became assets that you could trade.

"We've always spent a good amount of time evaluating the quarterbacks, even in the prime of Drew's career we did that. We just didn't end up having a lot of opportunities to draft guys that we liked at the point where we had the pick available."

Selecting at 29 isn't optimal, but Loomis said New Orleans can find a good player at that position in the draft.

"I wouldn't say it was important for us to have the first-round pick this year," he said. "The important thing was to get a first-round pick and then, something. But it's nice to have a first-round pick. We're going to get a good player that can compete for playing time.