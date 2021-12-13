Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints ride balance to victory over New York Jets

Offense, defense and special teams all provide bright spots

Dec 12, 2021 at 06:57 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Jets NFL Week 14 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
1 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
2 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
3 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
4 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
5 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
6 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
7 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
8 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
9 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
10 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
11 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
12 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
13 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
14 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
15 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
16 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
17 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
18 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
19 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
20 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
21 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
22 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
23 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
24 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
25 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
26 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
27 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
28 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
29 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
30 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
31 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
Gallery-Saints-Jets-Action5-NOSNYJ-121221-0010
32 / 129
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
33 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
34 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
35 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
36 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
37 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
38 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
39 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
40 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
41 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
42 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
43 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
44 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
45 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
46 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
47 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
48 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
49 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
50 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
51 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
52 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
53 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
54 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
55 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
56 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
57 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
58 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
59 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
60 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
61 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
62 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
63 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
64 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
65 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
66 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
67 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
68 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
69 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
70 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
71 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
72 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
73 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
74 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
75 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
76 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
77 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
78 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
79 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
80 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
81 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
82 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
83 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
84 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
85 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
86 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
87 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
88 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
89 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
90 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
91 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
92 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
93 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
94 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
95 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
96 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
97 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
98 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
99 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
100 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
101 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
102 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
103 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
104 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
105 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
106 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
107 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
108 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
109 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
110 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
111 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
112 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
113 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
114 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
115 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
116 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
117 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
118 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
119 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
120 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
121 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
122 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
123 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
124 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
125 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
126 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
127 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
128 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
129 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

East Rutherford, N.J. – The New Orleans Saints did exactly what needed to be done Sunday in their 30-9 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., as they ended a five-game losing streak.

The Saints didn't play perfect football, but they played smart football as they raised their record to 6-7 entering next Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. And smart football is winning football.

OFFENSE: The Saints didn't commit a turnover, ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, and only were penalized twice on offense. The ball-control element was on point (38:52 time of possession) and the passing game was efficient enough (quarterback Taysom Hill completed 15 of 21 passes for 175 yards). Hill did fumble twice (he recovered both), and after throwing four interceptions in his previous game, his ball security flatly has to improve, even with the injured finger. But the return of running back Alvin Kamara after a four-game absence due to injuries was a fantastic balm – he ran 27 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 25 yards. New Orleans converted just twice in five red-zone opportunities, so that area will be addressed. But the Saints will take the balance (203 rushing yards, 141 passing yards) and the absence of turnovers, and take their chances with that recipe.

Related Links

DEFENSE: When you keep an opponent out of the end zone – and that's what the Saints did Sunday – there's a great chance to win the game. But add in these numbers – 11 stops on 14 third-down attempts, 256 yards allowed, three sacks, three stops in as many red-zone opportunities and a 45 percent completion percentage allowed – and they say New Orleans was fairly dominant defensively. Yes, the Jets started a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson) who entered the game completing 58 percent of his passes and with more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (six). But that's paper; New Orleans still had to force Wilson and the Jet offense to be ineffective, and it did.

SPECIAL TEAMS: The special team units had one of their cleanest games this season. Brett Maher kicked three short field goals (23, 31 and 37 yards) and made all three point-after attempts (something that can't be taken for granted this season). Punter Blake Gillikin averaged 51.6 gross yards (42.8 net) on five punts and pinned one inside the 10. Receiver Easop Winston Jr. made his NFL regular-season debut and returned four punts for 54 yards and special teams ace J.T. Gray made three tackles. New Orleans won't be overjoyed with the return yardage allowed (44 on three punt returns and 139 on five kickoffs), and that's uncharacteristic. But the units were noticeably more of a strength Sunday.

Related Content

news

Running back Alvin Kamara exerts influence for New Orleans Saints in victory over Jets | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 14

Linebacker Kwon Alexander paces defense with two sacks
news

Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Saints end five-game losing streak, improve to 6-7
news

Alvin Kamara sets record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons

Kamara passes 49ers great Roger Craig
news

Live Updates from Saints at Jets Week 14 | 2021 NFL

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 14 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey inactive after being listed as questionable
news

Saints at Jets Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 14

New Orleans has a 7-6 lead over the New York Jets in the all-time series, posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Jets 2021 NFL Week 14

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets on Dec. 12, 2021
news

Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

Interception erased scoring opportunity in second quarter
news

Game notes, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

New Orleans had a season-high 405 total net yards
news

Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray stood out for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 13

Hill provided needed offensive spark
news

Not enough offense for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13 analysis

Saints were livelier this week but four turnovers too much to overcome
Advertising