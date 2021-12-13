New Orleans Saints ride balance to victory over New York Jets

OFFENSE: The Saints didn't commit a turnover, ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, and only were penalized twice on offense. The ball-control element was on point (38:52 time of possession) and the passing game was efficient enough (quarterback Taysom Hill completed 15 of 21 passes for 175 yards). Hill did fumble twice (he recovered both), and after throwing four interceptions in his previous game, his ball security flatly has to improve, even with the injured finger. But the return of running back Alvin Kamara after a four-game absence due to injuries was a fantastic balm – he ran 27 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 25 yards. New Orleans converted just twice in five red-zone opportunities, so that area will be addressed. But the Saints will take the balance (203 rushing yards, 141 passing yards) and the absence of turnovers, and take their chances with that recipe.