Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Taysom Hill started at quarterback for the second consecutive game and was 15 for 21 for 175 yards and scored on 2-yard and 40-yard touchdown runs. Kicker Brett Maher was a perfect three-for-three on field-goal attempts, converting from 23, 31 and 37 yards. The Saints had a massive advantage in time of possession, holding onto the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

The New Orleans defense dominated the Jets (3-10), forcing four three-and-outs in the first half. Linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Carl Granderson had sacks for New Orleans as the Saints kept the Jets out of the end zone, allowing just three field goals. New York was 3 of 14 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down.

The Saints (6-7) will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" on Dec. 19 before returning home to host the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" on Dec. 27.