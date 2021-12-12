Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
The New Orleans Saints welcomed running back Alvin Kamara back to the lineup and said good riddance to the team's five-game losing streak with a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium.
Kamara, who had missed the past four games with knee and hamstring injuries, had an outstanding game, scoring on a 16-yard run in the second quarter and running for more than 100 yards for the fifth time in his career. He ran for 120 yards on a career-high 27 carries and caught four passes for 25 yards. His first reception of the game set an NFL record for most catches by a running back in his first five seasons in the NFL (359 catches).
"I'm back healthy. I think that was the most important thing," Kamara said. "O-line played well. I think we played well overall as a team. ... It looked good, it felt good."
Taysom Hill started at quarterback for the second consecutive game and was 15 for 21 for 175 yards and scored on 2-yard and 40-yard touchdown runs. Kicker Brett Maher was a perfect three-for-three on field-goal attempts, converting from 23, 31 and 37 yards. The Saints had a massive advantage in time of possession, holding onto the ball for nearly 39 minutes.
The New Orleans defense dominated the Jets (3-10), forcing four three-and-outs in the first half. Linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Carl Granderson had sacks for New Orleans as the Saints kept the Jets out of the end zone, allowing just three field goals. New York was 3 of 14 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down.
The Saints (6-7) will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" on Dec. 19 before returning home to host the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" on Dec. 27.
The Saints played without three players who were put on the Covid-19 list last week - defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram and running back Ty Montgomery. It was the first game Jordan has missed in his career, ending a streak of 172 consecutive games played.