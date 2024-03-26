Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Offensive linemen | Top 10 Tuesday

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2024 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.
Here are the top five ranked draft prospects at offensive tackle and the top five ranked draft prospects at interior offensive lineman:
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive Tackle | No. 1 Joe Alt | Notre Dame
Given a player comparison of Mike McGlinchey by NFL.com, Alt enters the draft as a consensus best tackle on NFL.com and ESPN.com. However, some scouts believe this player comparison does not fully encompass what he can do. An AFC personnel executive said, "I don't love the (Mike) McGlinchey comparison because I thought Mike was a better pure run blocker, but Alt is just a better all-around prospect. I think Eric Fisher is the better comparison for who Alt is." No matter who he is compared to, Alt will be a difference-maker on the left side of the line. His biggest knock is that he has a tendency to lean forward when he plays, which could lead to some struggles against bull rushers, but other than that he is the perfect prospect to plug into an o-line on Day 1.
Height: 6 feet 9
Weight: 321 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.49
NFL.com overview: "Long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins. Alt plays a disciplined brand of football, avoiding penalties and working with fluid transitions from entry to sustain to finish as a run blocker. Alt is a capable drive blocker with the foot quickness to play onto the second level. He struggles to bend enough to compensate for his height and ends up playing with waist-bending and forward lean that can hamper his anchor against bull-rushers. Alt has quick hands and outstanding arm extension, promoting his ability to sustain blocks and redirect pass-rushers. He's a good technician who carries himself with confidence from snap to snap. Alt clearly has the talent to become a Day 1 starter on the left side, but he'll need to clean up his habit of leaning forward, or he could be in for some bumpy action early on."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive Tackle | No. 2 Olumuyiwa Fashanu | Penn State
Entering the draft with a player comparison of Cam Robinson, Fashanu has two years of starting experience on the Penn State offensive line. The Nittany Lions defensive line was a strong point for the team last season, meaning Fashanu practiced every day against some of the best, and scouts notice that. An NFC personnel executive said, "He's a good football player and he's going to keep getting better, but he's got areas to coach up. But you love that he went up against two really good rushers in practice, so he knows what it looks like." Fashanu is listed as the second best outside offensive lineman on ESPN and NFL.com, behind Joe Alt. It is more than likely that he will be selected on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.
Height: 6 feet 6
Weight: 312 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.45
NFL.com overview: "A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he's already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He's long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu's continued improvement into a very good left tackle."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive Tackle | No. 3 Taliese Fuaga | Oregon State
Fuaga is being compared to Taylor Decker as he enters the draft, which is a lot to live up to for the Oregon State prospect. Scouts have been debating whether Fuaga would be best served as a guard instead of a tackle, but wherever he is played he can be a quality starter. An NFC West Coast scout said, "I see him as a very good starting guard. I think you might need to help him against edge speed if he stays at tackle." There are some areas of his game that need work, specifically his recovery when beaten off the line, but those may come with time. Fuaga is listed as the third best lineman on NFL.com and ESPN, and he is likely to be selected on the first day of the draft.
Height: 6 feet 6
Weight: 324 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.48
NFL.com overview: "Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He's a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga's hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he's best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive Tackle | No. 4 Amarius Mims | Georgia
When coaches think about what they want their offensive lineman to look like, chances are they are picturing someone like Mims. At 6-8, 340 pounds, he has the ideal build to be in the trenches in either tackle position. He lacks the same experience as some of the other previously mentioned linemen, but that just means he is coachable and able to be molded into whatever a team may desire out of him. His traits are perfect for what he is asked to do, and with time he can be a premier lineman for a team. He was given a player comparison of Donovan Smith by NFL.com, and he is extremely likely to be chosen in the first round.
Height: 6 feet 8
Weight: 340 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.45
NFL.com overview: "Talented tackle prospect carrying a picturesque frame and exciting NFL traits. Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area. He uses a two-hand punch that causes him to lunge forward a bit, but that should be correctable. It is very rare to see him clearly beaten by a rusher, and he has the recovery talent to do something about it when it happens. Mims has more development to go, but he's a Day 1 prospect with the traits and talent to be considered at either tackle position. He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Offensive Tackle | No. 5 JC Latham | Alabama
In a stacked draft class at offensive tackle, the fifth-best option according to NFL.com and fourth-best according to ESPN is JC Latham. Some scouts believe this ranking is far too low, though, with an NFC personnel executive saying, "(This class is) deep at tackle and he's going to end up being the best of the group. They are all going to get better, but he and (Joe) Alt are the only ones I see operating at a pro level and Latham is better than Alt." Latham has been given the comparison of Jawaan Taylor. He also likely will be selected on Day 1, and although he needs some help, especially in the passing game, his upside in the ground attack may just be to irresistible to pass up.
Height: 6 feet 6
Weight: 342 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.71
NFL.com Overview: "Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team's ground attack. Latham's body type is girthy, and he has elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands. He unleashes lefts and rights and mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets. He has the length and hand strength to shut rushers down but needs to become more comfortable setting diagonally rather than vertically to avoid sinking too deeply into his own pocket. Latham's size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Center | No. 1 Graham Barton | Duke
Barton will enter the NFL Draft as a consensus Day 1 selection according to NFL.com and ESPN. He is being compared to Cody Whitehair as a prospect, and scouts seem to agree that watching his tape is easy on on the eyes. An NFC national scout said, "So much fun to watch a lineman with that kind of consistency and effort on every play. He's the same player in every game." Being called a prospect with "Pro Bowl potential" is not something that happens often, but the consistency in Barton's game have given him exactly that honor. If he can refine his game a little bit, he could be one of the most dominant centers in the league in due time.
Height: 6 feet 5
Weight: 313 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.46
NFL.com Overview: "Reviewing Barton's tape is a pleasurable experience in offensive line evaluation, as his tenacity and know-how are on full display throughout. Though he played at a high level at left tackle, center will likely be his NFL home. Barton is an explosive drive blocker with the body control and leg drive to keep opponents centered and finish the job. His hands are sudden, accurate and strong in both phases, but a lack of length will create occasional challenges on the next level. His fluidity creates an advantage as a second-level climber, and he's highly capable in the screen game. Barton's technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Center | No. 2 Jackson Powers-Johnson | Oregon
Powers-Johnson has the build you would want in a center. At 6-3, 328 pounds he has a solid frame, but may be a little shorter than the length some other centers could provide. He has the right mind-set to be in the trenches, but his skills need a little refining before he may be able to be a full-time starter. His player comparison is Quinn Meinerz, and scouts are believing he can start in the league relatively early on. An NFC scouting director said "He's tough, smart and strong. I just don't overthink it with centers. When you get those elements, you usually have a starter." If the scouts are correct in their evaluation, Powers-Johnson may find himself hearing his name called as a Round 1 selection.
Height: 6 feet 3
Weight: 328 pounds
NFL.com Draft Grade: 6.36
NFL.com Overview: "Broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power. Powers-Johnson isn't much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn't seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Guard | No. 3 Cooper Beebe | Kansas State
Beebe enters the draft with a player comparison of Kevin Zeitler due to his wide frame and ability to forcibly remove opposing players from the line of scrimmage. Scouts are impressed by the Kansas State guard, with an NFC national scout saying "Smart, tough and strong as an ox. Might be one of the strongest guards I've studied in a long while." While this is high praise, it also leads to higher expectations for a player that still has some work to do. Teams should temper their expectations early on in Beebe's career and give him the necessary time to grow into his role. With that being said, he is a plug-and-play starter from Week 1, as long as teams expect a hiccup here or there.
Height: 6 feet 3
Weight: 322 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.37
NFL.com overview: "Wide-bodied guard who has been a model of consistency over the last four years, dialing in a very firm brand of football. While hand placement can be a little inconsistent, Beebe is still a bulldozer in cleats who jolts smaller players and moves big ones against their will. A lack of arm length will test him in certain interior matchups in the pros, and he will need to improve his technique to bolster his block sustain. He's slow of foot and is likely to be pigeonholed into downhill-oriented rush attacks, but that has never prevented him from doing his job in pass protection. Beebe's experience, girth and drive-blocking talent should make him a long-time starter who can step in right away."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Guard | No. 4 Christian Hayes | Connecticut
Haynes may not be the biggest prospect in this year's draft, but don't count him out just because of that. His determination and steadiness in the trenches help bolster his draft stock slightly, but likely not up into a Day 1 selection. The NFL.com Draft Grade of 6.27 signifies "Will Eventually Be An Average Starter,"but Lance Zierlein says he may be more than just average. In his overview, he mentions that Haynes "may outplay his draft slotting and become a solid NFL starter."His skill set lends itself to favorable development and his willingness to attack each play with the same ferocity may allow him to catch favor with the coaches early on.
Height: 6 feet 3
Weight: 317 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.27
NFL.com overview: "Four-year starter and team captain who is sturdy at the point of attack. Haynes plays with football intelligence and sees every snap as a mandate to move opponents and finish blocks. His draft slotting could be affected by a lack of length and being limited to one position, but his determined playing style counters those factors. He's not overly rangy but wipes out targets on pulling blocks and is capable in space, and in pass protection. The hand usage can get sloppy, allowing opponents to slip away from him, and he has a tendency to do too much grabbing. All things considered, he might outplay his draft slotting and become a solid NFL starter."
2024 NFL Draft prospects - Guard | No. 5 Zak Zinter | Michigan
Zinter is a bit of a mystery in terms of how he will perform at a pro level. On one hand, he is recovering from an injury that occurred during a game against Ohio State toward the end of last season. On the other, he was a big part of the reason why Michigan was able to climb the mountain and win a championship last season. His tape speaks for itself, but at an NFL level he may be more average than good. Combine that with the question mark of injury recovery and he may find himself waiting for a day or two before his phone rings around draft time.
Height: 6 feet 6
Weight: 309 pounds
NFL.com draft grade: 6.24
NFL.com overview: "Zinter enters the league with NFL size, toughness and technique. He is an average athlete in short spaces but is very capable of climbing to the second level with good angles and making hits on short pulls. He can be stood up and neutralized by two-gapping pluggers but is rarely beaten soundly. His pass protection will be average by NFL standards. Active rushers will give him more issues than you might like. Zinter's draft stock might be hindered by the recovery from his injury, but the tape suggests he's a starter on the next level."