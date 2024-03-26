Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Offensive linemen | Top 10 Tuesday

Fuaga is being compared to Taylor Decker as he enters the draft, which is a lot to live up to for the Oregon State prospect. Scouts have been debating whether Fuaga would be best served as a guard instead of a tackle, but wherever he is played he can be a quality starter. An NFC West Coast scout said, "I see him as a very good starting guard. I think you might need to help him against edge speed if he stays at tackle." There are some areas of his game that need work, specifically his recovery when beaten off the line, but those may come with time. Fuaga is listed as the third best lineman on NFL.com and ESPN, and he is likely to be selected on the first day of the draft.