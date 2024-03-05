Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Quarterbacks | Top 10 Tuesday

A consensus No. 1 quarterback according to NFL.com and ESPN, Williams began making waves during his time at USC. The 6-foot-1 play-maker's time in college was highlighted by his ability to keep his team in games. Williams possesses a great pocket presence with the ability to recognize when the play is breaking down and escape using his legs. This can lead to some errant throws if he does not set his feet again. He also has shown some hints of indecisiveness in the pocket, missing passing windows. He still shined statistically in 2023, passing for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also boasted a QBR of 82.4.

NFL.com overview: "Williams' play is highlighted by rare escapability paired with the talent to exploit defenses once the play breaks down. He's not tall, but he is well-built, with an arm to challenge defenses across the field. He can be a high-impact play-maker on the go or an effective pocket passer when he allows himself to trust his eyes on second and third reads. He can improve his accuracy and placement on intermediate and deep throws, but he's unlikely to be known for pinpoint accuracy. Williams is tremendously talented but often bites off too much responsibility and plays off-schedule. He has a good chance to hit new heights with a surrounding cast he trusts, but greater self-discipline and a well-structured offense might be needed to help him become a quarterback who can elevate a franchise to championship contention."