Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends | Top 10 Tuesday

Youngsville native Malik Nabers has so much skill entering the draft, that scouts can't help but compare him to previous stars that came through the LSU program. NFL.com has given Nabers a player comparison of former Tiger Justin Jefferson, while an AFC personnel executive said "(Ja'Marr) Chase was more of a dude physically and (Justin) Jefferson was already really skilled when he came out, but you can see some flashes of both of those guys with the way (Nabers) plays." He will have some proving to do if he wants to live up to those expectations, but he has all the necessary requirements to show teams what he is capable of. Highly regarded as a top receiver prospect in this class, Nabers is No. 3 on Bucky Brooks' Top 5 and No. 2 on ESPN's Best Available. He is a lock to be a first-round selection.