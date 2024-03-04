Saints Mock Draft Monday 3/4/2024

Keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts to find out which prospects the experts think the New Orleans Saints will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr.
Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU.
"Thomas, the third of the LSU offensive players off the board in this projection, led the FBS with 17 touchdown catches last season while averaging 17.3 yards per reception. He had just three drops on 93 targets. He can take the top off defenses and be a stellar No. 2 option as a rookie. Plus, the born-and-raised Louisiana kid wouldn't have to leave the state."
Updated 1/23/2024
Brian Thomas Jr.'s 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 209 | Hand Size: 9 3/4 | Arm Length: 32 3/4 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.33 | 10-Yard Split: 1.5 | Vertical Leap: 38.50 | Broad Jump: 10-6 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Brian Thomas Jr.:
Presents an appealing combination of size, length and speed with experience working inside and outside. Thomas will occasionally go through the motions as a route-runner, but the bend, athleticism and speed needed to get better are all in the toolbox. He's elusive against press and can uncover quickly underneath, but he still needs to improve intermediate routes and play a little more physically when crowded to become well-rounded. Thomas rarely has issues generating separation deep and could be counted on as an NFL team's designated deep guy early in his career. Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.
ESPN Insider Field Yates
Field Yates' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Tyler Guyton, offensive tackle from Oklahoma.
"Guyton oozes upside with excellent quickness and the potential to anchor either tackle spot for a long time. He has allowed one sack over 29 career games (15 starts)."
Updated 2/14/2024
Tyler Guyton's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 322 | Hand Size: 10 1/4 | Arm Length: 34 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.19 | 10-Yard Split: 1.76 | Vertical Leap: 34.5 | Broad Jump: 8-11 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Tyler Guyton:
Ascending tackle prospect with the traits and tape to project a bright future as a high-level pass protector in the league. Guyton has battled injuries and had limited reps coming over from TCU after the 2021 season, but his flashes have been complemented by increasing consistency. He plays with a high center of gravity and needs to get stronger, but leveraged hand strikes can help overcome those concerns. He should continue to get better as a run blocker but might never shine in that department. Guyton's value comes with his pass protection, as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock. He should become a talented starter at either tackle position.
NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein
Lance Zierlein's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Laiatu Latu, edge from UCLA.
"This pick could hinge on the medical evaluations for Latu, who had a serious neck injury at Washington before moving on to UCLA. Alabama's Dallas Turner has great upside, but Latu is a technician with NFL-caliber rush moves already in his bag."
Updated 2/5/2024
Laiatu Latu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 260 | Hand Size: - | Arm Length: - | 40-Yard Dash: 4.64 | 10-Yard Split: 1.62 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-8 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Laiatu Latu:
Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well-conceived and instinctive, and he's brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher. Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu's skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.
NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting JC Latham, offensive tackle from Alabama.
"The run on Alabama players continues."
Updated 2/20/2024
JC Latham's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 342 | Hand Size: 11 | Arm Length: 35 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: - | 10-Yard Split: - | Vertical Leap: - | Broad Jump: - | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on JC Latham:
Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team's ground attack. Latham's body type is girthy, and he has elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands. He unleashes lefts and rights and mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets. He has the length and hand strength to shut rushers down but needs to become more comfortable setting diagonally rather than vertically to avoid sinking too deeply into his own pocket. Latham's size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard.
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole
Kyle Stackpole's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State.
"Taliese Fuaga has the size, power and technique to be (a star-studded) player."
Updated 3/4/2024
Taliese Fuaga's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 324 | Hand Size: 10 1/8 | Arm Length: 33 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.13 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-3 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Taliese Fuaga:
Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He's a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga's hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he's best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.