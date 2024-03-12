Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Running Backs | Top 10 Tuesday

Allen is highlighted by Bucky Brooks as a player to watch, just missing out on his top five prospects for his class. ESPN has him listed as the eighth best running back in the 2024 draft class. So why are scout so divided? A big reason is the staggering production drop-off from 2022 to 2023. Allen put up 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, but he did not even crack the 1,000 yard mark in 2023. One NFC regional scout thinks they may know why: "He came to Wisconsin to play Wisconsin football but once they switched up that offensive scheme [in 2023], he just looked out of place. [He turned 20 in January,] so he still has a lot of football to play." Teams will likely be looking at the positives from 2022, hoping they can get the same production value in the NFL, but a shaky 2023 may tank his stock more than Allen would have liked.