Saints Mock Draft Monday 3/18/2024

Keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts to find out which prospects the experts think the New Orleans Saints will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso
Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, tackle from Penn State.
"Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection."
View Chris Trapasso's full 2024 NFL Mock Draft*
Updated 3/14/2024*
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 312 | Hand Size: 8 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.11 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-1 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Olumuyiwa Fashanu: A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he's already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He's long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu's continued improvement into a very good left tackle.
ESPN Insider Field Yates
Field Yates' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Troy Fautanu, offensive tackle/guard from Washington.
"The Saints have been quiet in free agency and guard Andrus Peat is now a free agent. New Orleans restructured longtime right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's deal, and he said in December he was uncertain of his NFL future. Furthermore, the team has to make a decision about 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning, who has really struggled and might be due for a position switch to guard -- or at the very least have to compete for a starting left tackle gig. Considering all of that, Fautanu's value and versatility is too good to pass up. He was a college left tackle, and despite some talk of him projecting better inside at guard, I believe he has the goods to stay on the outside in the pros. No matter where he plays, he's just a flatout baller and would make an immediate impact blocking for quarterback Derek Carr."
View Field Yates' full 2024 NFL mock draft (ESPN+ Subscription Needed)
Updated 3/16/2024
Troy Fautanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 317 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.01 | 10-Yard Split: 1.71 | Vertical Leap: 32.5 | Broad Jump: 9-5 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Troy Fautanu: Ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game. Fautanu has starting experience at tackle and guard and is well-coached, but he will default to unruly hand-fighting when his technique gets away from him. He plays with average hand placement and can be beaten by length, but his tenacity and footwork keep him connected to base blocks. He's capable of getting to reach blocks in zone and chaperoning running backs wide as a pulling guard on the next level. He's a pop-and-reset pass puncher who uses active hands and feet to help with extended mirroring he's forced into. Fautanu needs to prove he has the leverage and hand quickness to play inside, but all signs point toward him becoming a good future starter.
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole
Kyle Stackpole's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU.
"Michael Thomas out, Brian Thomas Jr. in for Derek Carr and the Saints offense. The other LSU standout has all the tools to thrive alongside Chris Olave."
View Kyle Stackpole's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/16/2024
Brian Thomas Jr.'s 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 209 | Hand Size: 9 3/4 | Arm Length: 32 3/4 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.33 | 10-Yard Split: 1.5 | Vertical Leap: 38.5 | Broad Jump: 10-6 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: 11
NFL.com overview on Brian Thomas Jr.: Presents an appealing combination of size, length and speed with experience working inside and outside. Thomas will occasionally go through the motions as a route-runner, but the bend, athleticism and speed needed to get better are all in the toolbox. He's elusive against press and can uncover quickly underneath, but he still needs to improve intermediate routes and play a little more physically when crowded to become well-rounded. Thomas rarely has issues generating separation deep and could be counted on as an NFL team's designated deep guy early in his career. Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.
CBS Sports Josh Edwards
Josh Edwards' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU.
"New Orleans is moving on from Michael Thomas so that puts a lot of emphasis on Chris Olave. Brian Thomas Jr. is not as versatile as Olave, but he does bring a new element to the offense."
View Josh Edwards' full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/15/2024
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 209 | Hand Size: 9 3/4 | Arm Length: 32 3/4 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.33 | 10-Yard Split: 1.5 | Vertical Leap: 38.5 | Broad Jump: 10-6 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: 11
NFL.com overview on Brian Thomas Jr.: Presents an appealing combination of size, length and speed with experience working inside and outside. Thomas will occasionally go through the motions as a route-runner, but the bend, athleticism and speed needed to get better are all in the toolbox. He's elusive against press and can uncover quickly underneath, but he still needs to improve intermediate routes and play a little more physically when crowded to become well-rounded. Thomas rarely has issues generating separation deep and could be counted on as an NFL team's designated deep guy early in his career. Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson
Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, tackle from Penn State.
"Somehow Fashanu is still on the board...Fashanu is too good to pass up in the middle of Round 1."
View Ryan Wilson's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/18/2024
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 312 | Hand Size: 8 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.11 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-1 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Olumuyiwa Fashanu: A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he's already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He's long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu's continued improvement into a very good left tackle.
NFL experts' New Orleans Saints mock drafts for the 2024 NFL Draft
Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, Tight End from Georgia - 2/29/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Marshawn Kneeland, Edge from Western Michigan - 2/29/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/8/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/15/2024
Bucky Brooks (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 1/22/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/27/2024
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Bo Nix, Quarterback from Oregon - 1/21/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/20/2024
Eric Edholm (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 2/2/2024
Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Defensive End from UCLA - 2/5/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/4/2024
Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 2/9/2024
Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 1/23/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 2/28/2024
Field Yates (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle from Oklahoma - 2/14/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/14/2024
Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/4/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/16/2024
Will Brinson (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Chop Robinson, Edge from Penn State - 3/7/2024
Charles Davis (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/6/2024
Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/11/2024
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/18/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Dallas Turner, Edge from Alabama - 3/12/2024
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/13/2024
Garrett Podell (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/12/2024
Staff Picks (Tankathon)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kris Jenkins, Defensive Tackle from Michigan - 3/12/2024
Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, Cornerback from Penn State - 3/12/2024
Luke Easterling (Sports Illustrated & Touchdown Wire)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 2/29/2024 (Sports Illustrated)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/8/2024 (Touchdown Wire)
Jordan Reid (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/5/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Chris Braswell, Edge from Alabama - 3/5/2024