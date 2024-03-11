Saints Mock Draft Monday 3/11/2024

Keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts to find out which prospects the experts think the New Orleans Saints will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr.
Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"If there's not an edge rusher or wide receiver they like available here, they should take Fashanu, who has the potential to be that guy in New Orleans. Fashanu, who turned 21 in December, allowed a single sack and eight total pressures in 21 college starts. He often dominated edge rushers."
View Mel Kiper Jr.'s full 2024 NFL Mock Draft (ESPN+ Subscription Needed)
Updated 2/28/2024
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 312 | Hand Size: 8 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.11 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-1 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Olumuyiwa Fashanu:
A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he's already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He's long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu's continued improvement into a very good left tackle.
CBS Sports Analyst Will Brinson
Will Brinson's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Chop Robinson, edge from Penn State.
"(Cameron Jordan) is aging marvelously, but adding more pass-rush help wouldn't be a bad thing for the Saints."
View Will Brinson's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/7/2024
Chop Robinson's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 254 | Hand Size: 9 1/8 | Arm Length: 32 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.48 | 10-Yard Split: 1.54 | Vertical Leap: 34.5 | Broad Jump: 10-8 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.25 | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Chop Robinson: Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we've seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he's close. He's ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant. However, he will need to level up his hand skills and attack angles to reach his potential against NFL tackles. Robinson's electric athletic traits alone should give him a floor as a good NFL starter. If he crafts a rush approach and learns to string moves/counters together, he could reach his ceiling as a destructive force capable of forcing teams to game plan around him.
CBS Sports Analyst Josh Edwards
Josh Edwards' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Laiatu Latu, edge from UCLA.
"New Orleans does not have a lot of room to work with in free agency. The Saints have always fielded a rotation of edge rushers, and the selection of Laiatu Latu allows them to continue without making a splashy free agent signing."
View Josh Edwards' full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/8/2024
Laiatu Latu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 259 | Hand Size: 9 5/8 | Arm Length: 32 5/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.64 | 10-Yard Split: 1.62 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-8 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Laiatu Latu: Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well-conceived and instinctive, and he's brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher. Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu's skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.
NFL Media Analyst Charles Davis
Charles Davis' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
"The Saints need to help Derek Carr. Fashanu, with his nimble feet and power, projects to start immediately at left tackle."
View Charles Davis' full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/6/2024
CBS Sports Analyst Tom Fornelli
Tom Fornelli's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Jared Verse.
"I don't find this to be the most enticing class of edge rushers, but while I may not look at a player like Verse as a game-changing presence, I don't envision a scenario in which he doesn't turn out to be a solid starting-caliber player who helps out against both the pass and run."
View Tom Fornelli's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/11/2024
Jared Verse's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 264 | Hand Size: 9 7/8 | Arm Length:33 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.58 | 10-Yard Split: 1.6 | Vertical Leap: 35 | Broad Jump: 10-7 | 3-Cone Drill: 7.31 | 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44 | Bench Press: 31
NFL.com overview on Jared Verse: Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He's twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He's great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse's ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.