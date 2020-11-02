Game recap - New Orleans Saints earn 26-23 overtime victory over Chicago Bears

The New Orleans Saints earned a 26-23 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears behind the leg of kicker Wil Lutz on a crisp, autumn afternoon at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, All Saints Day.

Lutz knocked home a 35-yard field goal with 2:12 left in overtime to secure the fourth consecutive win of the season for New Orleans, which is 5-2 and tied for first with Tampa Bay in the NFC South.

"It was a hard fought game," Saints Coach Sean Payton said during his postgame press conference. "I think in the second half we played better football. It's good when you win an overtime game like that - it's the second one this year. There's a little bit of grit and toughness that I think you begin to build. I don't think you just start with it."

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 31-of-41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Brees connected with tight end Jared Cook on a 16-yard touchdown strike with three seconds remaining in the first half, trimming Chicago's lead to 13-10 at the break. Taysom Hill found paydirt late in regulation on at 20-yard pass from Brees, extending the Saints lead to 23-13. On the play Brees surpassed Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for most career touchdown passes (560 to 559).

Running back Alvin Kamara hauled in nine passes for 96 yards, finishing with 163 all-purpose yards in the contest.

New Orleans' first three offensive possessions of the second half started inside Chicago territory. Return man Deonte Harris set up the Saints offense with excellent field position on a pair of electrifying punt returns, including a 42-yard return setting the Saints up in the red zone midway through the third quarter.

Defensively, New Orleans tallied 5.0 sacks on the afternoon. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson established a new season high (5.5 sacks) on the year with one quarterback takedown. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore came up with an interception with 8:34 to play in the third quarter. The takeaway came on the ensuing play after Bears wideout Javon Wims was ejected for throwing multiple punches at Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis had an opportunity to seal the win in regulation, but a forward progress call allowed Chicago to maintain possession after Davis forced and jumped on a fumble.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles completed 28-of-41 passes for 272 yards tor two touchdowns and one interception. Foles connected with former Tulane Green Wave wideout Darnell Mooney five times for 69 yards and one touchdown. Star receiver Allen Robinson had six receptions for 87 yards and a score.

Chicago running back David Montgomery flirted with a 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 21 carries for 89 yards.

New Orleans has not allowed a 100-yard rushing performance from an opponent ball carrier in 45 consecutive games, dating to Nov. 19, 2017 against Washington.

The Saints travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 on "Sunday Night Football." The Bears (5-3) take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville next Sunday.