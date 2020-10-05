Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints win over Detroit Lions

Forced turnover are always a benefit.

Forced turnovers in the red zone are golden.

Forced turnover in the end zone are the stuff game-changing plays are made of, and that's the stuff cornerback ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ provided for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their 35-29 victory over Detroit at Ford Field.

The Saints (2-2) spotted the Lions (1-3) a 14-0 lead and tied the score with a pair of touchdown drives, but were on the brink of watching Detroit retake the lead in the second quarter.

It didn't help that the defense had ushered the Lions into that position.

After the Saints tied the score, with Detroit first-and-10 from its own 25, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a 31-yard pass to tight end Jesse James through the outstretched arms of safety Malcolm Jenkins. Two plays later, on second-and-6 from the Saints' 40-yard line, the Lions drew a 29-yard pass interference penalty on safety Marcus Williams, who was attempting to defend a pass intended for receiver Marvin Jones Sr.

On first-and-10 from the 11, Stafford once again tested the secondary and this time, Robinson answered.

Stafford lofted a pass into the end zone, behind the front right pylon, intended for 6-foot-5 tight end T.J. Hockenson. The 5-foot-11 cornerback would have none of it: Robinson read the pass perfectly, timed his leap and plucked away the would-be touchdown, preserving the tie.