Game recap - Dynamic offensive attack powers New Orleans Saints to 35-29 victory over Detroit Lions

Kamara and Murray combine for 33 carries, 147 yards and three scores

Oct 04, 2020 at 03:25 PM
Sam Shannon

A Sunday afternoon matchup that featured standout quarterbacks Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford saw Brees bounce back from an interception on his first pass, helping lead the New Orleans Saints to a 35-29 victory over Stafford's Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Saints offense turned to their dynamic rushing attack of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray﻿, who began to fire on all cylinders, combining for 33 carries, 147 yards and three scores en route to the Saints' first road win of the 2020 campaign.

Brees, who was without star receiver Michael Thomas for the third straight game, found a rhythm with wideouts Tre'Quan Smith and Emmanuel Sanders﻿. Smith hauled in four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns, including a crucial third-down conversion on a 19-yard pass from Brees to seal the win. Brees completed 19-of-25 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Sanders eclipsed 8,000 career receiving yards with his first reception, becoming the 100th player in NFL record books with 8,000-plus career receiving yards. Sanders finished with six receptions for 93 yards.

New Orleans controlled the time of possession 36:46 to 23:14 as it improved to 2-2. The Lions dropped to 1-3.

A short-handed Saints defense sacked Stafford three times and intercepted him once. Star defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded his first sack of the season and cornerback Patrick Robinson﻿, starting because of injuries to Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Lions Week 4 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions matchup in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
2 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
3 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
4 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
5 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
6 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
7 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
8 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
9 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
10 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
11 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
12 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
13 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
14 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
15 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
16 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
17 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
18 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
19 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
20 / 24

Adam/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
