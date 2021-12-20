New Orleans Saints defense produces one for the ages in victory over Tampa Bay | Week 15 analysis

OFFENSE: It wasn't pretty, by any stretch of the imagination, but it didn't have to be. What it was, was timely on just enough possessions to ensure that a phenomenal defensive performance resulted in New Orleans' second straight victory. The Saints totaled just 212 yards, failed to convert on 13 of 16 third-down attempts, completed less than half their passes (13 of 27) and came up empty on two trips into the red zone. But they put together field goal drives of 60, 40 and 42 yards and in a game where drives and scores were difficult for both teams, that bit of production was enough for New Orleans. The offensive efficiency will improve; quarterback Taysom Hill and receiver Marquez Callaway connected on a couple of chunk plays. But it was just as important Sunday night that the Saints didn't commit a turnover against the Buccaneers, who were as stingy as advertised.