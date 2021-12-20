Defensive end Cam Jordan returns and leads dominant defense in New Orleans Saints win over Tampa Bay | Helmet Stickers for Week 15

OFFENSE: It took until the 14th game of the regular season, but the Saints finally produced their first 100-yard receiver – Marquez Callaway caught six passes for 112 yards. His early work, though, set the tone for New Orleans; he caught four passes for 88 yards in the first quarter, including a 40-yarder to help set up the Saints' first score, a 39-yard field goal by Brett Maher. And on the Saints' final scoring drive he had his last two catches, for 24 yards, to help set up Maher's 42-yard field goal. It was a tough go of it offensively, but Callaway's play made things a bit easier, especially on a couple of scoring drives.

DEFENSE: When you pitch a shutout against the highest-scoring team in the league, sack the quarterback four times, force him to commit two turnovers and stop his team on 13 of 19 third-down attempts, then every participant on defense deserves to take a bow. But defensive end Cameron Jordan and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson get to take one step in front of the group. Jordan, who's 172-game playing streak ended a week earlier due to him being on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, returned and had his best game of the season with two sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble (recovered by cornerback Marshon Lattimore) and five tackles. And he topped the 100-sack mark for his career; he now stands at 100.5, second-most in franchise history. Gardner-Johnson had an interception, a pass defensed and a team-high seven tackles but as much as anything, he had – and always has – the attitude and hubris that the Saints need on defense.