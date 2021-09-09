Special teams could play significant role for New Orleans Saints in season opener

"I'm glad Blake was able to get a couple of preseason games under his belt, but this will be his first regular-season game," Rizzi said. "I really like the body of work he had last year in camp, and then this year again. But at the same time, this will be the first time he's kicking in a regular-season game. And the kicker spot, too. It's something we're emphasizing here during the week, (but) at the same time I have a lot of confidence in our team, I have a lot of confidence in our group."

Second, several younger, less experienced players will have more prominent roles now that stalwarts Justin Hardee and Craig Robertson no longer are with the team.

"I've been really, really pleased with our work ethic," Rizzi said. "We knew coming in it was something that was stressed, that we have a lot of holes to fill. I've seen a lot of progress from a lot of young guys, the first- and second-year players. And really, I'm excited to go out there and watch them do it for the first time live.