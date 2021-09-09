Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints acquire CB Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games

Sep 09, 2021 at 04:42 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Bradley-Roby-1920-090921
David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have acquired cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ from the Houston Texans in exchange for a third round draft pick in 2022 and future considerations in 2023. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Roby, 5-11, 194, originally was originally a first round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2014 out of Ohio State. Spending his first five seasons in Denver and the last two in Houston, Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, 4.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games played with 49 starts. He's also tallied 18 solo tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in six career postseason games. In 2020, the Suwanee, Georgia native started 10 games in his second season with the Texans and notched 37 total tackles (33 solo), two tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

