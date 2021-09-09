New Orleans Saints add another significant piece to puzzle with cornerback Bradley Roby

ADEBO ON DECK: With cornerback Ken Crawley having missed practice this week with a hamstring injury, the possibility increases that Adebo, New Orleans' third-round draft pick, might be starting against Green Bay. "Let's make sure we all understand that no matter who you are, the best cornerbacks in our league, going up against (Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers is no easy task," Allen said. "Certainly that's a challenge. But we've seen (Adebo) perform at a really high level throughout training camp. And so, this isn't something where if he's out there, where we just said, 'We're doing this by default.' He's played really well. Every opportunity that he's had – he had two opportunities in the preseason, and I thought he performed really well. Hopefully, if he's called upon to be out there and play, then he'll go out there and do his job. And we feel confident that he's able to do that."