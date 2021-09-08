Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

He earned the starting job after a training camp competition with Taysom Hill﻿, who started four games for the Saints last year when Drew Brees was injured. The team was 3-1 in those games.

"It felt great," Winston said of being named the starter. "I think the whole training camp, we made each other better and this team grew while we were competing. I was blessed to get the nod and I'm just grateful for that. I'm grateful for my teammates for pushing me, I'm grateful for Taysom for pushing me and us helping each other get better."

Winston often has spoken of how beneficial it was last year for him to watch Brees' preparation for games and his execution during games. It's an approach that teammates noticed, and appreciate.

"I think coming from where he came from, with him being The Man, and him being the leader that he was with Tampa, and coming over here kind of having to take a backseat, I think it showed another side of Jameis," receiver Marquez Callaway said. "Because he's used to being top dog everywhere he's been, but when he came here, when he had to take that backseat, he had to sit back and observe.

"I think he did a great job of that. I can't imagine what he's learned from Drew, and Taysom being in the room last year. But him sitting back and learning everything, it just kind of prepares him this year. I think he's eager, he's hungry and he's ready for this year."

Eager, hungry and ready seem to be apt labels for Winston as he prepares to lead another pack into the season.

"Consistent preparation," he said. "That's the biggest thing. The game is going to be the game, it's going to be the most exciting part. Winning is going to be the most exciting part.