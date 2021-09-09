Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Three New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report

Sep 09, 2021 at 04:25 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2021-1920x1080

Three New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Ken Crawley Hamstring DNP DNP
WR Tre'Quan Smith Hamstring DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore Knee LP

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
DL Tyler Lancaster Back LP LP
S Vernon Scott Hamstring DNP DNP
LB Za'Darius Smith Back LP LP
LB Preston Smith Head DNP
TE Marcedes Lewis NIR DNP

