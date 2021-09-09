Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Three New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Ken Crawley
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Knee
|LP
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DL
|Tyler Lancaster
|Back
|LP
|LP
|S
|Vernon Scott
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Za'Darius Smith
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Preston Smith
|Head
|DNP
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|NIR
|DNP