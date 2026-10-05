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Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce gameday elevations for Week 4 vs. Falcons

Oct 05, 2026 at 03:11 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has elevated EDGE Fadil Diggs and linebacker Jackson Sirmon from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations) for tonight's contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

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