AMC Global Media greenlights another installment of its Rise sports docuseries, Rise of the Saints

AMC Global Media today announced at its Upfront Content Showcase that it has green lit another installment of its "Rise" sports docuseries Rise of the Saints (WT,) an AMC Studios and Skydance Sports co-production with producing partners NFL Films and Eli Manning's Ten Till Productions. The three-episode series explores how the New Orleans Saints went from a displaced and dejected franchise to the beating heart of a city struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, culminating in a historic win in Super Bowl XLIV. The series is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ and AMC in February 2027 the week between the league championship games and the Super Bowl.
In 2006, a new chapter began for New Orleans—one shaped by resilience, pride, and the promise of brighter days after Hurricane Katrina. As the city worked to rebuild and rediscover its rhythm, the Saints, led by owner Tom and Gayle Benson and General Manager Mickey Loomis, returned to the Superdome with renewed purpose and a chance to rally around something bigger than football. Rookie head coach Sean Payton brought bold vision and relentless energy. Drew Brees arrived as a quarterback with determination and something to prove. Electrifying rookies Reggie Bush and Marques Colston added a spark, and a legendary punt block by Steve Gleason reignited excitement across the fan base. Together, they powered one of the most inspiring turnarounds in the game—lifting spirits, uniting the community, and giving New Orleans a team that reflected its strength, joy, and unmistakable resilience.
Utilizing rare and never-before-seen footage from NFL Films, including video of team speeches and behind-the-scenes photos, the series will feature interviews with club legends and on-camera contributions from former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and his son Eli Manning, whose own career in football was inspired and shaped by his father Archie's career.
This year's Rise of the 49ers, also from Skydance Sports and NFL Films, focused on the San Francisco 49ers football dynasty of the 1980s, and was the highest-rated new series on AMC and AMC+ in the last two years, since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
"The NFL universe is filled with heartening stories of struggle, strategy, talent, and achievement. Coming off of the success of Rise of the 49ers, we're turning to the New Orleans Saints, highlighting an incredible moment in history which transformed a notable football team and brought the Lombardy trophy to one of America's greatest cities," said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios. "We're reteaming with our incredible producing partners at Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and joining with Archie, Eli (with his Ten Till Productions), and Cooper Manning, to capture and deliver this incredible story to football fans everywhere."
Photos from the Saints thrilling 23-3 win over the Falcons in the return to the Superdome on Sept. 25, 2006. Photos Saints Photographer Michael C. Hebert.
"It's been enormously exciting to launch a new sports documentary franchise alongside our partners at NFL Films and with the incredible support of AMC, and we're thrilled to bring the story of the Saints' dramatic journey — and the Manning family's unique connection to New Orleans - to a broad audience," said Jon Weinbach, President of Unscripted for Skydance Sports.
Rise of the Saints is an AMC Studios and Skydance Sports co-production with producing partners NFL Films and Eli Manning's Ten Till Productions. Executive producers include Jesse Sisgold and Jon Weinbach from Skydance Sports, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers and Jessica Boddy from NFL Films, Eli Manning from Ten Till Productions, along with Archie and Cooper Manning.
Rise of the Saints further extends AMC's sports programming offerings on the heels of Rise of the 49ers, which became the most-watched new original since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and becoming the home of Thursday Night iMPACT! earlier this year in collaboration with TNA Wrestling.