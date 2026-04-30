AMC Global Media greenlights another installment of its Rise sports docuseries, Rise of the Saints

AMC Global Media today announced at its Upfront Content Showcase that it has green lit another installment of its "Rise" sports docuseries Rise of the Saints (WT,) an AMC Studios and Skydance Sports co-production with producing partners NFL Films and Eli Manning's Ten Till Productions. The three-episode series explores how the New Orleans Saints went from a displaced and dejected franchise to the beating heart of a city struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, culminating in a historic win in Super Bowl XLIV. The series is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ and AMC in February 2027 the week between the league championship games and the Super Bowl.

In 2006, a new chapter began for New Orleans—one shaped by resilience, pride, and the promise of brighter days after Hurricane Katrina. As the city worked to rebuild and rediscover its rhythm, the Saints, led by owner Tom and Gayle Benson and General Manager Mickey Loomis, returned to the Superdome with renewed purpose and a chance to rally around something bigger than football. Rookie head coach Sean Payton brought bold vision and relentless energy. Drew Brees arrived as a quarterback with determination and something to prove. Electrifying rookies Reggie Bush and Marques Colston added a spark, and a legendary punt block by Steve Gleason reignited excitement across the fan base. Together, they powered one of the most inspiring turnarounds in the game—lifting spirits, uniting the community, and giving New Orleans a team that reflected its strength, joy, and unmistakable resilience.