 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

AMC Global Media greenlights another installment of its Rise sports docuseries, Rise of the Saints

Series will debut February 2027 on AMC and AMC +, focusing on the New Orleans Saints epic run and impact on the Big Easy in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina

Apr 29, 2026 at 08:08 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
CP-Super-Bowl-XLIV-Brees-Payton-1920
Michael C. Hebert/Miichael C. Hebert

AMC Global Media today announced at its Upfront Content Showcase that it has green lit another installment of its "Rise" sports docuseries Rise of the Saints (WT,) an AMC Studios and Skydance Sports co-production with producing partners NFL Films and Eli Manning's Ten Till Productions. The three-episode series explores how the New Orleans Saints went from a displaced and dejected franchise to the beating heart of a city struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, culminating in a historic win in Super Bowl XLIV. The series is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ and AMC in February 2027 the week between the league championship games and the Super Bowl.

In 2006, a new chapter began for New Orleans—one shaped by resilience, pride, and the promise of brighter days after Hurricane Katrina. As the city worked to rebuild and rediscover its rhythm, the Saints, led by owner Tom and Gayle Benson and General Manager Mickey Loomis, returned to the Superdome with renewed purpose and a chance to rally around something bigger than football. Rookie head coach Sean Payton brought bold vision and relentless energy. Drew Brees arrived as a quarterback with determination and something to prove. Electrifying rookies Reggie Bush and Marques Colston added a spark, and a legendary punt block by Steve Gleason reignited excitement across the fan base. Together, they powered one of the most inspiring turnarounds in the game—lifting spirits, uniting the community, and giving New Orleans a team that reflected its strength, joy, and unmistakable resilience.

Utilizing rare and never-before-seen footage from NFL Films, including video of team speeches and behind-the-scenes photos, the series will feature interviews with club legends and on-camera contributions from former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and his son Eli Manning, whose own career in football was inspired and shaped by his father Archie's career.

This year's Rise of the 49ers, also from Skydance Sports and NFL Films, focused on the San Francisco 49ers football dynasty of the 1980s, and was the highest-rated new series on AMC and AMC+ in the last two years, since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

"The NFL universe is filled with heartening stories of struggle, strategy, talent, and achievement. Coming off of the success of Rise of the 49ers, we're turning to the New Orleans Saints, highlighting an incredible moment in history which transformed a notable football team and brought the Lombardy trophy to one of America's greatest cities," said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios. "We're reteaming with our incredible producing partners at Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and joining with Archie, Eli (with his Ten Till Productions), and Cooper Manning, to capture and deliver this incredible story to football fans everywhere."

Return to the Dome

Photos from the Saints thrilling 23-3 win over the Falcons in the return to the Superdome on Sept. 25, 2006. Photos Saints Photographer Michael C. Hebert.

No Title
1 / 110
No Title
2 / 110
No Title
3 / 110
No Title
4 / 110
No Title
5 / 110
No Title
6 / 110
No Title
7 / 110
No Title
8 / 110
No Title
9 / 110
No Title
10 / 110
No Title
11 / 110
No Title
12 / 110
No Title
13 / 110
No Title
14 / 110
No Title
15 / 110
No Title
16 / 110
No Title
17 / 110
No Title
18 / 110
No Title
19 / 110
No Title
20 / 110
No Title
21 / 110
No Title
22 / 110
No Title
23 / 110
No Title
24 / 110
No Title
25 / 110
No Title
26 / 110
No Title
27 / 110
No Title
28 / 110
No Title
29 / 110
No Title
30 / 110
No Title
31 / 110
No Title
32 / 110
No Title
33 / 110
No Title
34 / 110
No Title
35 / 110
No Title
36 / 110
No Title
37 / 110
No Title
38 / 110
No Title
39 / 110
No Title
40 / 110
No Title
41 / 110
No Title
42 / 110
No Title
43 / 110
No Title
44 / 110
No Title
45 / 110
No Title
46 / 110
No Title
47 / 110
No Title
48 / 110
No Title
49 / 110
No Title
50 / 110
No Title
51 / 110
No Title
52 / 110
No Title
53 / 110
No Title
54 / 110
No Title
55 / 110
No Title
56 / 110
No Title
57 / 110
No Title
58 / 110
No Title
59 / 110
No Title
60 / 110
No Title
61 / 110
No Title
62 / 110
No Title
63 / 110
No Title
64 / 110
No Title
65 / 110
No Title
66 / 110
No Title
67 / 110
No Title
68 / 110
No Title
69 / 110
No Title
70 / 110
No Title
71 / 110
No Title
72 / 110
No Title
73 / 110
No Title
74 / 110
No Title
75 / 110
No Title
76 / 110
No Title
77 / 110
No Title
78 / 110
No Title
79 / 110
No Title
80 / 110
No Title
81 / 110
No Title
82 / 110
No Title
83 / 110
No Title
84 / 110
No Title
85 / 110
No Title
86 / 110
No Title
87 / 110
No Title
88 / 110
No Title
89 / 110
No Title
90 / 110
No Title
91 / 110
No Title
92 / 110
No Title
93 / 110
No Title
94 / 110
No Title
95 / 110
No Title
96 / 110
No Title
97 / 110
No Title
98 / 110
No Title
99 / 110
No Title
100 / 110
No Title
101 / 110
No Title
102 / 110
No Title
103 / 110
No Title
104 / 110
No Title
105 / 110
No Title
106 / 110
No Title
107 / 110
No Title
108 / 110
No Title
109 / 110
No Title
110 / 110
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It's been enormously exciting to launch a new sports documentary franchise alongside our partners at NFL Films and with the incredible support of AMC, and we're thrilled to bring the story of the Saints' dramatic journey — and the Manning family's unique connection to New Orleans - to a broad audience," said Jon Weinbach, President of Unscripted for Skydance Sports.

Rise of the Saints is an AMC Studios and Skydance Sports co-production with producing partners NFL Films and Eli Manning's Ten Till Productions. Executive producers include Jesse Sisgold and Jon Weinbach from Skydance Sports, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers and Jessica Boddy from NFL Films, Eli Manning from Ten Till Productions, along with Archie and Cooper Manning.

Rise of the Saints further extends AMC's sports programming offerings on the heels of Rise of the 49ers, which became the most-watched new original since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and becoming the home of Thursday Night iMPACT! earlier this year in collaboration with TNA Wrestling.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign EDGE Anfernee Jennings and CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive veterans to roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints waive three players

news

New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders

news

2026 Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 18

Annual golf tournament features current New Orleans Saints players, coaches and front office personnel and Saints legends

news

New Orleans Saints partner with Cox to host 2026 NFL Draft 'Crawfish Cook-Off' Competition at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Competition will feature lineup of local restaurants, caterers and cooking teams vying for title of Best Crawfish while fans enjoy live coverage of 2026 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints granted international marketing rights in Italy

The National Football League announces expansion of its Global Markets Program

news

Saints sign QB Zach Wilson to one-year contract

2021 NFL Draft second overall pick joins New Orleans after spending 2025 with Miami Dolphins

news

Saints re-sign S Terrell Burgess to one-year contract

Five-year NFL veteran was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Utah

news

Venture Global announces $47,350 for Louisiana Coastal Restoration

Donation is part of "Catch for the Coast" program with the New Orleans Saints

news

Saints re-sign DE Chris Rumph II

Defensive end played defense and special teams in his first season in New Orleans in 2025 | Shift4 Transaction Alert

news

Saints agree to terms with running back Ty Chandler

Chandler is a four-year NFL veteran originally selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft | Shift4 Transaction Alert

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising