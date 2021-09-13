Paulson Adebo interception retained Saints cushion against Green Bay | Week 1 Turning Point of the Game

Fort Worth, Texas – Surprisingly, Green Bay only was able to advance to the red zone twice against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Perhaps even more surprising, the Saints forced a turnover each time in their 38-3 manhandling of the Packers in the regular-season opener.

But the first one was the play that went the furthest toward ending the Packers, who had hopes of pulling to within one score and applying some pressure to the Saints, who'd dominated the first half.

Green Bay received the kickoff to open the second half, trailing 17-3 and needing a spark after a dreary first half. A spark is what happened on the drive, which began at the Packers 25-yard line and advanced to New Orleans' 9, aided by a couple of pass interference penalties on rookie cornerback ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ and safety ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿.