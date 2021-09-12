New Orleans Saints go marching to 38-3 season-opening win over Green Bay Packers

Winston completed his first pass, a 14-yarder to Marquez Callaway and led the Saints to scoring drives on their first three possessions as they took a 17-3 halftime lead. The Saints' first drive ended with a 44-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas, the second ended with a 3-yard pass from Winston to Kamara and the third ended with a 1-yard scoring pass on fourth down to Juwan Johnson (the first of his career). The final drive of the half went 80 yards in 14 plays, eating up 10 minutes of the second quarter.

The Saints' dominated possession so much that Blake Gillikin didn't attempt the first punt of his career until 6:11 was left in the third quarter (it was a 45-yarder downed at the 5-yard line).

The New Orleans defense forced Rodgers to play off his back foot as defensive end Marcus Davenport sacked him in the first half and applied consistent pressure all game. Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepted him midway through the third quarter to end a Packers drive and safety Marcus Williams grabbed a bomb from Rodgers and returned to the 12-yard line, setting up an 8-yard scoring pass from Winston to Chris Hogan, his first score as a Saint.

Following a fourth down stop by the Saints defense, Winston threw his fourth touchdown pass, an 8-yarder to Johnson, his second of the game and his career. Winston ended the Saints' scoring by hitting receiver Deonte Harris with a 55-yard scoring bomb down the left sideline with 10:46 to play. Winston is the fourth Saints player to throw for five touchdowns, joining Brees (10 times), Billy Kilmer and Aaron Brooks. It was the second time in Winston's career he's thrown for five touchdowns.

Rodgers finished 15 of 28 for 133 yards with those two interceptions before being replaced by backup Jordan Love with a little more than 10 minutes to play. Rodgers' passer rating was 36.8. The Saints ended the game with a sack-fumble of Love. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon came up with the hit and Kaden Elliss recovered the ball.