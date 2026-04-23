Luke McCown's film study on NFL Draft prospects | The Draft Room Recap

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs earned 1st-Team Associated Press All-American honors in both 2024 and 2025 and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and 1st-Team All-Big Ten in 2025 after recording 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 14 starts at Ohio State while winning the Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He previously started all 16 games for Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, earning 1st-Team All-American honors with 81 tackles and two interceptions. Downs began his career at Alabama in 2023, earning 2nd-Team Associated Press All-American honors and SEC Freshman of the Year after leading the team with 107 tackles. He finished his collegiate career with 256 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.