Luke McCown's film study on NFL Draft prospects | The Draft Room Recap

Former NFL quarterback and Saints legend Luke McCown pulled up the tape and shared his in-depth analysis on several key prospects that may be available at No. 8 for New Orleans. Catch each player breakdown as we head into The Draft Room with Luke McCown. Tune in for Round 1 on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT and keep up with all our Saints draft coverage throughout the evening on New Orleans Saints Draft Central, our official mobile app, and the team's social channels.
2026 NFL Draft Prospects:
Rueben Bain Jr. | Carnell Tate | David Bailey | Makai Lemon | Sonny Styles | Caleb Downs | Jordyn Tyson | Arvell Reese
Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami
Rueben Bain Jr. earned 2nd-Team Associated Press All-American honors and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and 1st-Team All-ACC in 2025 after recording 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 16 starts for national runner-up Miami while winning the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end. He previously earned Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition in 2024 after starting nine games and recording 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Bain was named Freshman All-American, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and 3rd-Team All-ACC in 2023 after totaling 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He finished his collegiate career with 121 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Carnell Tate earned 2nd-Team AP All-American and 1st-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after recording 51 receptions for a career-high 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 starts. He led the nation with five touchdown receptions on throws of 40 or more yards and led the Big Ten with six contested-catch touchdowns. Tate started 15 games for Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, finishing with 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2023 before becoming a full-time starter, finishing his collegiate career with 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.
David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech
David Bailey earned 1st-Team Associated Press All-American honors and was named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2025 after recording 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks at Texas Tech, tying for the FBS lead in sacks and ranking second nationally in tackles for loss. He transferred from Stanford, where he led the team in tackles for loss and sacks in both 2023 and 2024, including an eight-TFL, seven-sack season in 2024 while ranking fourth in the FBS with five forced fumbles. Bailey earned Freshman All-American honors at Stanford in 2022 after starting nine games. He finished his collegiate career with 163 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 29 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Makai Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver while earning 1st-Team AP All-American and 1st-Team All-Big Ten honors after recording 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranked eighth in the FBS in receiving yards and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns while posting four games with at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown. Lemon led USC in receptions and receiving yards in both 2024 and 2025, recording 52 receptions for 764 yards in 2024 while earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten at wide receiver and 3rd-Team All-Big Ten as a return specialist. After appearing in nine games as a reserve in 2023, he finished his collegiate career with 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Sonny Styles, OLB, Ohio State
Sonny Styles earned 2nd-Team Associated Press All-American and 1st-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after leading Ohio State with 82 tackles in 14 starts while serving as a team captain. He previously earned 2nd-Team All-Big Ten recognition in 2024 after recording a career-high 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 16 starts for the national championship team. Styles earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023 after totaling 53 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts and appeared in 10 games as a reserve in 2022. He finished his collegiate career with 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Caleb Downs earned 1st-Team Associated Press All-American honors in both 2024 and 2025 and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and 1st-Team All-Big Ten in 2025 after recording 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 14 starts at Ohio State while winning the Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He previously started all 16 games for Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, earning 1st-Team All-American honors with 81 tackles and two interceptions. Downs began his career at Alabama in 2023, earning 2nd-Team Associated Press All-American honors and SEC Freshman of the Year after leading the team with 107 tackles. He finished his collegiate career with 256 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Jordyn Tyson earned 3rd-Team Associated Press All-American and 1st-Team All-Big 12 honors in both 2024 and 2025 while leading Arizona State in receiving in each season. He recorded 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 while being named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, then added 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine starts in 2025. Tyson began his career at Colorado in 2022, leading the team with 470 receiving yards as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He finished his collegiate career with 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Arvell Reese earned 1st-Team Associated Press All-American honors and was named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and 1st-Team All-Big Ten in 2025 after recording 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 14 starts at Ohio State. He previously played in all 16 games with two starts for Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, totaling 43 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Reese appeared in eight games on special teams as a freshman in 2023 before moving into a larger defensive role the following seasons. He finished his collegiate career with 112 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.