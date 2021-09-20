Opening drives previewed difficult game for Saints against Carolina | Week 2 Turning Point of the Game

Fort Worth, Texas – More than a pivotal play on Sunday against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., a couple of drives essentially outlined how the game would go in the New Orleans Saints' 26-7 loss to the Panthers .

After the Saints' defense smothered Green Bay and didn't allow a touchdown in the season opener, Carolina took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards for a touchdown in five plays, requiring just 180 seconds to do it. And while New Orleans was its usual self against the run – Carolina totaled three yards on two carries on the drive – the Saints didn't generate nearly enough pressure against Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold to make him feel uncomfortable.