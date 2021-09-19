Carolina Panthers defeat New Orleans Saints 26-7 in Week 2 NFC South matchup

The game was decided in the first half. The Panthers scored on a 20-yard pass from Darnold to Brandon Zylstra on their first possession, added a 20-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez in the second quarter and closed out the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers dominated the first quarter, out-gaining the Saints 159-15 with eight first downs to the Saints' one and finished the half with 274 yards to the Saints' 65. Carolina dominated time of possession in the half, 20:55 to 9:05 ,and ended the half with 15 first downs while the Saints had just three.